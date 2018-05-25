Full court press have Giants full of confidence

THEY'VE conceded the fewest goals in Super Netball, but Giants Netball credit that with defensive work being done at the offensive end as well as in the opposition's circle.

A team that prides itself on defence, Giants have conceded just 205 goals this season at an average of 51.3 a game.

Midcourter Jamie-Lee Price said that kind of record can only be achieved with a full court effort and not by simply relying on the work of someone like keeper Sam Poolman, who is equal fifth in the league for intercepts with nine.

Kim Green works hard in attack and defence. Pic: Getty Images

Contributions from players like shooter Jo Harten (two intercepts last week) and captain Kim Green (three this season) can be a starting point for the Giants shutting down an opponent's attack.

"At the end of the day, defence wins games," Price said.

"If everyone is doing it, from the shooters, all the way down, then that helps a lot. Especially when you come up against big, tall shooters.

"You can't leave it up to the defenders in the circle to pull away intercepts.

"It's important. We had Kim [Green] and Jo [Harten] who had three or four intercepts in the game (last week), which is really good to see. You don't really see that often."

Giants and Swifts gave it everything in the derby. Pic: AAP

They'll need that press in action this Sunday when they take on the second-best attack in the competition in Melbourne Vixens.

The second-placed Vixens average 62.3 goals a match and their caution to ensure they land those will be one the biggest tests for the Giants.

"They're very patient with the ball. They're not afraid to pass it around 20 times before they score a goal," Price said.

"It will be very important to put a lot of pressure all the way down the court to create held balls or things like that because they don't like to give the ball away."

Sam Poolman goes for the intercept. Pic: AAP

The two teams are separated by just one point on the ladder, the Vixens with the advantage courtesy of an extra bonus point by winning one more quarter than Giants this season.

The new system introduced this year has eight points between second and seventh, which could be made up in a single game with a win and victory in all four quarters.

Price said it has upped the intensity on court as the each match is almost like four mini-games now.

"We are a lot more conscious of the bonus points and winning every quarter," she said.

"For us it's game, but it's four little games rather than one big game, if that makes sense. Playing one 15-minute period and focusing on that than an hour of playing.

"It does make a difference."