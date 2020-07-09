Gibbo’ produces ‘10 out of 10’ ride to clinch Big Maiden

Veteran jockey Andrew Gibbons rides Cody Morgan-trained Yulong Base to scale after winning the GRAFTON CUP DAY RACE 5: CORBETT EARTHMOVING PTY LTD THE BIG MAIDEN SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1200 METRES)

VETERAN jockey Andrew Gibbons continued to impress at the July Carnival in Grafton with a win for Cody Morgan in the $45,000 Big Maiden Showcase Handicap 1200m at Grafton.

Four-year-old Tamworth gelding Yulong Base came in at a heavy weight (60.5kg) but held off advances from a tight field to make the trip worthwhile for the Morgan stable.

Grafton jockey Ben Looker was desperate to find a way through on John Shelton-trained Great Marlow, while Colt Prosser’s Highbury added to the challenge.

But Morgan gave credit to Gibbons for a formidable ride to seal the $21,000 prizemoney.

“The ride won the race. It was just a 10 out of 10 ride. I was always told how well Gibbo’ rides and they weren’t wrong,” Morgan said.

Morgan said Gibbons got his galloper into a lovely spot to achieve somewhat of a rarity in country racing.

“Just with that big weight he could have done a few things wrong or run a bit early if he had 57kg or 58kg. At 60.5kg, they don’t win maidens in the bush like that too often. I thought he was really good,” he said.

“If he got bailed up there on the corner and had to go again with the big weight he might have had some trouble but he’s really nice horse and we’re really happy to get a win today.”

Morgan was worried he could be in for a difficult day at the Clarence River Jockey Club, but his fears were quashed by the quality ride.

“When me misses’ booked me a hotel upstairs I thought ‘that’s the end of me for this week’. But it’s not,” he said.

The win was Gibbons’ third for the July Carnival and the 42-year-old will close out the day on Kris Lees-trained former Melbourne Cup runner Big Duke in the Iron Jack Grafton Cup.