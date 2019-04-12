Gifted siblings ready to race at Melbourne Cup of sprinting

SPRINT: Brothers Aaron and Mitchell Pateman are tipped to reach the semi-finals at this year's Stawell Gift in Victoria.

ATHLETICS: After years of training together, travelling to competition together and supporting each other, brothers Mitch and Aaron Pateman are looking forward to racing each other in the pinnacle event of professional sprinting, the Stawell Gift.

The pair have been training with Junction Hill coach Terry West three or four days a week in preparation for the event, held every Easter in the picturesque Victorian town since 1878.

West believes both runners are capable of reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious and lucrative race, which promises a purse of $17,000 each for the winner of the men's and women's 120m final.

For older brother Mitch, this year's gift will be his third, while younger brother Aaron will debut in the 120m event after injury disrupted his preparations last year.

Both have tasted success in professional sprinting and can testify to the game-playing that can go on behind the scenes of professional running, where your "mark” or handicap can be the difference between a good payday or an average one.

"In 2018 Mitch won the 120m at Gold Coast and I won the 70m event,” Aaron said. "When he came to race at Stawell, the handicappers saw that and put him back 1.25m.”

West said it was the difference between Mitch making the final or missing out.

"People are always playing games when it comes to the Stawell Gift,” Mitch said. "They're doing it to get the best mark they can from the handicapper, it's as simple as that.”

Like all interstate runners, the brothers have to cope with a definite home state bias from the race organisers.

"The Victorian Athletics Association has a series of races through the season where the winners actually get a benefit for the Stawell Gift instead of a handicap,” Aaron said.

"Ideally for us we would race in Victoria, but in reality that's out of the question.”

In fact Mitch said he was grateful for his employer, Dan Murphy's in Grafton, for allowing him the chance to compete.

"Easter's a big time for our store, so allowing me to get away to compete is something I'm really grateful for,” he said.

Aaron, who works at Sportspower in Grafton, also thanked his boss for supporting his sport.

Mitch and Aaron believe if they run to form, they are likely to meet in a semi-final.

"If the history of brothers running at Stawell is anything to go by, they always manage to get them into the same semi,” Aaron said. "We're just going there to do our best.”