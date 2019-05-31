GIG GUIDE: entertainment in the Clarence
FRIDAY
Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Tangle Duo, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Kava Groove, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
Grace Hickey & Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
The Deep End, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Money Shot, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Jaz Salangsang, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
Triple Threat DJs - DJ Breno, supported by RJay & Sean McCarthy, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
SATURDAY
Hekyl and Jive, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Lion's Den Trio "Walk like a Man" Show, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Quickfix Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
SUNDAY
Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
TUESDAY
Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
WEDNESDAY
Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
COMING SOON
June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
June 16: Laurel Laxxes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.
July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.