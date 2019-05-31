Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
iIN TOWN: Grace Hickey and Flipside will perform at the Maclean Hotel tonight.
iIN TOWN: Grace Hickey and Flipside will perform at the Maclean Hotel tonight. Adam Hourigan
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: entertainment in the Clarence

31st May 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FRIDAY

Benny Black Duo + DJ Set, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Tangle Duo, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.

Kava Groove, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.

2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.

Grace Hickey & Flipside, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.

Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

The Deep End, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Money Shot, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Jaz Salangsang, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.

Rusty & The Reverend, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.

Triple Threat DJs - DJ Breno, supported by RJay & Sean McCarthy, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

SATURDAY

Hekyl and Jive, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.

Lion's Den Trio "Walk like a Man" Show, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.

Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Quickfix Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.

DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

SUNDAY

Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.

Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

TUESDAY

Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

WEDNESDAY

Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

COMING SOON

June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.

June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.

June 16: Laurel Laxxes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.

July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.

More Stories

clocktower hotel entertainment grafton district services club pacfic hotel what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    premium_icon Speed swings swift axe on Orara Valley coaching role

    Rugby League Former Grafton Ghosts premiership winning coach Col Speed has decided to part ways with his Group 2 Rugby League coaching role in Orara.

    • 31st May 2019 11:47 AM
    LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    premium_icon LUCKY ESCAPE: Worker injured at jail site

    News CFMEU blame 'failure of systems' for avoidable incident

    Cangai copper exploration license restored

    premium_icon Cangai copper exploration license restored

    Environment Resource regulator lifts suspension notice

    BRRRRR: Did you get the frost this morning?

    premium_icon BRRRRR: Did you get the frost this morning?

    Weather How low did the temperature get at your house?