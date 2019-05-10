Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LOOKING GOOD: Don't miss mid north coast outfit Madelyn Duo at the Village Green Hotel on Friday night.
LOOKING GOOD: Don't miss mid north coast outfit Madelyn Duo at the Village Green Hotel on Friday night. Wilson Visuals
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Entertainment in the Valley this week

10th May 2019 2:00 PM

TONIGHT

  • Drive Ins, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Vanessa Lea and Roadtrain, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jed & Anna Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Madelyn Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Tahlia Matheson, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

SATURDAY

  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Powerhouse, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Mal Eastick + Andrew Hegedus Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Angels/Oils/Divinyls Classic Aussie Rock Show, from 8pm, Free Entry, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

SUNDAY (Mother's Day)

  • The Ruperts, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Mother's Day Luncheon, with 2 Way Street, Iluka Bowls Club.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

TUESDAY

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

WEDNESDAY

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

COMING SOON

  • May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 17: Wharves, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • May 17: Country Superstars Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 18: Fanny Lumsden and The Thrillseekers, South Grafton High School Hall.
  • May 18: Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • May 23: Fiona O'Loughlin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 26: Tomi Gray, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 2: Ladies Night featuring Christopher Atkins, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 7: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
entertainment live music maclean hotel naked bean pacific hotel pelican playhouse what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Double the danger on some NSW roads

    premium_icon Double the danger on some NSW roads

    News Your drive home could be twice as dangerous based on where you live

    Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    premium_icon Plenty of action as students go for old-time scripts

    News Students talk with Rathgar Lodge residents

    Token day a farce on domestic front

    premium_icon Token day a farce on domestic front

    Opinion Forget slippers and chocolates, most mothers just want a sleep in