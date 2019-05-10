Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Entertainment in the Valley this week
TONIGHT
- Drive Ins, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Pablo Blitzer Gypsy Jazz, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Vanessa Lea and Roadtrain, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jed & Anna Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Madelyn Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Tahlia Matheson, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
SATURDAY
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Powerhouse, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Mal Eastick + Andrew Hegedus Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Angels/Oils/Divinyls Classic Aussie Rock Show, from 8pm, Free Entry, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
SUNDAY (Mother's Day)
- The Ruperts, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Mother's Day Luncheon, with 2 Way Street, Iluka Bowls Club.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
TUESDAY
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
WEDNESDAY
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
COMING SOON
- May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 17: Wharves, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- May 17: Country Superstars Tribute Show, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 18: Fanny Lumsden and The Thrillseekers, South Grafton High School Hall.
- May 18: Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- May 23: Fiona O'Loughlin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 26: Tomi Gray, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 2: Ladies Night featuring Christopher Atkins, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 7: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.