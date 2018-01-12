GIG GUIDE: Plan your weekend

Friday
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- Secret Squirrel, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Delux Suite, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Dirty Coverz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Lazy Sunday Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Jake Davey, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Adam Brown, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Resident DJs, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Split Shift, 8.30pm, Wooli Hotel.
- Dusty Boots, 7.30pm, Oasis Bar, Iluka Bowls Club.
Saturday
- Ford Bros, 8pm, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
- The Cloudyreds with Donella Waters, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Little Fish, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Quickfix Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Lazy Sundays, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Littlefish, 2pm start, on the veranda, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
- Hello Tut Tut, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Blues, 4pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sharon Moore, Yamba Golf Club.
- Jasmine Ohlmus, 3pm - 6pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Occa Rock, 5.30pm, Wooli Hotel.
Monday
- Ford Brothers, Pacifc Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- E4444E, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Harry Jakamarra, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Coming Soon
- Thursday, January 18: Conchillia, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Friday, January 19: Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Friday, January 19: Monkey Mojo, Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
- Friday, January 19: Shelly Jones Band, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba
- Friday, January 19: Double Deuce, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton
- Friday, January 19: The Funk Thieves, Village Green Hotel, Grafton
- Saturday, January 20: Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Saturday, January 20: Richie Williams, Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
- Saturday, January 20: Pauly Fenech Smash it with a Thong Houso's Tour, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton
- Saturday, January 20: Mick Bateman, Lazy Sundays, Village Green Hotel, Grafton
- Sunday, January 21: Jock Barnes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Sunday, January 21: Jasmin Ohlmus, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba
- Monday, January 22: Will Brighton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Tuesday, January 23: Sarah from Pink Zinc, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Wednesday, January 24: Scott Day-Vee Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Thursday, January 25: Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Friday, January 26: King River Rising, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Friday, January 26: Yhan Leaf, Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
- Friday, January 26: Wordplay, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba
- Friday, January 26: SABOTAGE, Lazy Sundays, Village Green Hotel, Grafton
- Saturday, January 27: Triple J Hottest 100 & Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Saturday, January 27: Vanessa Lea and Roadtrain, Yamba Bowling Club, Yamba
- Saturday, January 27: Who's Charlie, Village Green Hotel, Grafton
- Sunday, January 28: Boog, Pacific Hotel, Yamba
- Tuesday, January 30: Clocky Trivia, returns at 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Friday, February 2: Willie Hona, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba
- Friday, February 2: Just Friends, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton
- Friday, February 9: Yolan, Yamba Golf and Country Club, Yamba