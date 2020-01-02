GIG GUIDE: The best shows in town
WEEKLY GIG GUIDE
Tonight 02/01
7Pecs, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Friday 03/01
Wharves, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
The Aftershock, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, 8pm, Free, Yamba Bowling Club.
Yolan, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
Greg Grace, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.
Empire Band, 7.30pm, SGEX
Saturday 04/01
Gurl, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Sarah Burton & Tullara, 8pm, Free, Yamba Bowling Club.
The Black Sorrows, 8pm, $35.00, Yamba Golf Club.
DJ Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.
Paradox supported by DJ Breno & Sean McCarthy, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Bella Tango, 6pm, Bar Lounge, Iluka Bowls Club.
Who’s Charlie, 7.30pm, SGEX.
Sunday 05/01
Richie Carter + Sex Wax DJ’s, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
What the?, 12 midday, Harwood Hotel.
Bowlo Water Slide Day, 1pm – 6pm (3 sessions) $10-$15-$25, Yamba Bowling Club
Monday 06/01
Manoa Trio, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Anna & Jed, 2pm on the deck, Brooms Head Bowlo.
Tuesday 07/01
King River Rising, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
Wednesday 08/01
The Superlove Band, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
ABRA-KID-ABRA The Ultimate Children’s Magic Show with Magic Jake, 1pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Coming Soon
January 9: Fletcher Pilon, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
January 10: Austen Tayshus and Mandy Nolan’s 2020 Vision, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
January 10: Neverending 80s Retro Party, Yamba Bowling Club.
January 11: Eat to the Beat Music Festival, Yamba Bowling Club.
January 16: The Strides, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
February 22: The Robertson Brothers 60s TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.