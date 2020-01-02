Menu
Blues favourite Joe Camilleri fronting The Black Sorrows for a breath taking performance at Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.
Music

GIG GUIDE: The best shows in town

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Jan 2020
WEEKLY GIG GUIDE

Tonight 02/01

7Pecs, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

Friday 03/01

Wharves, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

The Aftershock, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, 8pm, Free, Yamba Bowling Club.

Yolan, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.

Greg Grace, 7pm, Harwood Hotel.

Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.

Empire Band, 7.30pm, SGEX

Saturday 04/01

Gurl, 9.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

Sarah Burton & Tullara, 8pm, Free, Yamba Bowling Club.

The Black Sorrows, 8pm, $35.00, Yamba Golf Club.

DJ Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel.

Paradox supported by DJ Breno & Sean McCarthy, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Bella Tango, 6pm, Bar Lounge, Iluka Bowls Club.

Who’s Charlie, 7.30pm, SGEX.

Sunday 05/01

Richie Carter + Sex Wax DJ’s, 2.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

What the?, 12 midday, Harwood Hotel.

Bowlo Water Slide Day, 1pm – 6pm (3 sessions) $10-$15-$25, Yamba Bowling Club

Monday 06/01

Manoa Trio, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

Anna & Jed, 2pm on the deck, Brooms Head Bowlo.

Tuesday 07/01

King River Rising, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

Wednesday 08/01

The Superlove Band, 8.30pm, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

ABRA-KID-ABRA The Ultimate Children’s Magic Show with Magic Jake, 1pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Coming Soon

January 9: Fletcher Pilon, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

January 10: Austen Tayshus and Mandy Nolan’s 2020 Vision, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.

January 10: Neverending 80s Retro Party, Yamba Bowling Club.

January 11: Eat to the Beat Music Festival, Yamba Bowling Club.

January 16: The Strides, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

February 22: The Robertson Brothers 60s TV Show, Yamba Bowling Club.

