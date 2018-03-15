News
GIG GUIDE: This week's shows not to be missed
Friday
- Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- The Stunned Mullets, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Boog and Crinkle, Harwood Hotel.
- Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax DJ's, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Lisa Hunt Live & Free, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Tangle, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sebastiaan Scholtens, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Resident DJ Longy One, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke with D.J. D, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- St Patrick's Celebrations with Anna & Jed, from 7.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Angry Anderson's Blood, Sweat and Tears, 8.30-11.00pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- St Patrick's Day Simone & Marty 3pm, Deep End DJs 8pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Powerhouse, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Superlove, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Magneto, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Vanessa Lea, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Live Irish Music, St. Patrick's Day, 12-6pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Salt and Steel album launch, Harwood Hotel.
- Ino Pio, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Boukabou, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming soon
- March 23: Chisel Revived Cold Chisel Tribute, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- March 24: Johnny Cash The Concert, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- March 24: Austen Tayshus, Wooli Hotel.
- March 29: Hot Coffee plus Sam & Rowan, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- March 31: Pink v Ga Ga Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 6: Brebach, Eatonsville Hall.
- April 7: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- April 7: Evolution @ The Crown featuring Tenzin, Jabba, Gump & Stevo, Crown Hotel Grafton.
- April 7: Adam Brand, Yamba Bowling Club.
- April 7: The Fortunate Sons: The Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show, Yamba Golf Club.
- April 14: Set Mo, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- April 15: Thundamentals, Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour.
- April 20: Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- April 21: The Radiators, Maclean Bowling Club.
- April 21: AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.