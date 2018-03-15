Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COUNTRY ROYALTY: Country couple Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are back on home ground this weekend with two big shows planned for the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
COUNTRY ROYALTY: Country couple Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley are back on home ground this weekend with two big shows planned for the Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
News

GIG GUIDE: This week's shows not to be missed

15th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

Friday

  • Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • The Stunned Mullets, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Boog and Crinkle, Harwood Hotel.
  • Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax DJ's, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Lisa Hunt Live & Free, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tangle, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Sebastiaan Scholtens, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Resident DJ Longy One, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke with D.J. D, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • St Patrick's Celebrations with Anna & Jed, from 7.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Angry Anderson's Blood, Sweat and Tears, 8.30-11.00pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont, The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • St Patrick's Day Simone & Marty 3pm, Deep End DJs 8pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Powerhouse, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Superlove, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Magneto, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Vanessa Lea, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Live Irish Music, St. Patrick's Day, 12-6pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Salt and Steel album launch, Harwood Hotel.
  • Ino Pio, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Boukabou, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming soon

  • March 23: Chisel Revived Cold Chisel Tribute, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • March 24: Johnny Cash The Concert, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • March 24: Austen Tayshus, Wooli Hotel.
  • March 29: Hot Coffee plus Sam & Rowan, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • March 31: Pink v Ga Ga Tribute, Grafton District Services Club.
  • April 6: Brebach, Eatonsville Hall.
  • April 7: Flickerfest, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • April 7: Evolution @ The Crown featuring Tenzin, Jabba, Gump & Stevo, Crown Hotel Grafton.
  • April 7: Adam Brand, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • April 7: The Fortunate Sons: The Ultimate Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show, Yamba Golf Club.
  • April 14: Set Mo, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • April 15: Thundamentals, Coffs Hotel, Coffs Harbour.
  • April 20: Honey & Knives, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • April 21: The Radiators, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • April 21: AYA Fest 2018, Grafton Racecourse.
Grafton Daily Examiner
Crime rates drop to lowest in 25 years

Crime rates drop to lowest in 25 years

News CRIME levels have mostly fallen across the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command but the number of indecent assaults have increased.

'Shut your eyes and hang on': Truckie talks after crash

'Shut your eyes and hang on': Truckie talks after crash

News Truck driver's life in constant danger

Highway patrol step up numbers on Clarence roads

Highway patrol step up numbers on Clarence roads

News Officers from Sydney arrive in area for Operation Northforce

Local Partners