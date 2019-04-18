GIG GUIDE: What's on this week
THURSDAY
- Salty Sounds featuring WHARVES, First Beige, Spit Chewy and 7 Pecs, from 5pm, Yamba Surf Club.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Deep End featuring Slam & Butcher + Robdog, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Column 8 Jazz, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
GOOD FRIDAY
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Boog, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Wordplay, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Manduway Dutton Jazz, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
SATURDAY
- Piper Butcher & The Carnaby's, 7pm, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
- Scottish Ceilidh, from 7pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Richie Carter DJ, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The AC/DC Story, 8pm, Tickets $37.50, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Dirty Channel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Jam Session with Mick & Marty, 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
EASTER SUNDAY
- Anna and Jed, 2-5pm on the deck, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
- No Better, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Big River Blues, 4pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Kids Disco (free), 5.30-7.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Tangle, 5-9pm, Wooli Bowls Club.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
TUESDAY
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
WEDNESDAY
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
COMING SOON
- April 26: Menopause The Musical, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- April 27: Grafton Day Out: Pink Zinc, Anna & Jed, Tahlia Matheson, Grace McDonald, Simone Smith, Ryan Martin, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 4: Bruce Mathiske, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
- May 10: Madelyn Duo, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- May 10-19: The Popular Mechanicals, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 11: Angels/Oils/Divinyls Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
- May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.