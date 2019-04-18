Menu
Yamba duo Anna and Jed playing at the inaugural Sunday Sessions event held at the Crown Hotel, Grafton on Sunday, 3rd March, 2018. Jempire Events
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: What's on this week

18th Apr 2019 2:00 PM

THURSDAY

  • Salty Sounds featuring WHARVES, First Beige, Spit Chewy and 7 Pecs, from 5pm, Yamba Surf Club.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Deep End featuring Slam & Butcher + Robdog, from 8pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Column 8 Jazz, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

GOOD FRIDAY

  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Boog, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Wordplay, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Manduway Dutton Jazz, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

SATURDAY

  • Piper Butcher & The Carnaby's, 7pm, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Scottish Ceilidh, from 7pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Richie Carter DJ, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The AC/DC Story, 8pm, Tickets $37.50, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Dirty Channel, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Jam Session with Mick & Marty, 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

EASTER SUNDAY

  • Anna and Jed, 2-5pm on the deck, Brooms Head Bowling Club.
  • No Better, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Big River Blues, 4pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Kids Disco (free), 5.30-7.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Tangle, 5-9pm, Wooli Bowls Club.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

TUESDAY

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

WEDNESDAY

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

COMING SOON

  • April 26: Menopause The Musical, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • April 27: Grafton Day Out: Pink Zinc, Anna & Jed, Tahlia Matheson, Grace McDonald, Simone Smith, Ryan Martin, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 4: Bruce Mathiske, Clarence Valley Conservatorium.
  • May 10: Madelyn Duo, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • May 10-19: The Popular Mechanicals, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 11: Angels/Oils/Divinyls Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • May 16: Raw Muscle, Grafton District Services Club.
  • May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
