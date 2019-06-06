Whats On
GIG GUIDE: What's on this week
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, new start time 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Confusion in Colour, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
Friday
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Siren, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Lisa Hunt, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Ino Pio, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Drive Ins, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Mckenzie Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sebastiaan Scholtens, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Superlove, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Piper Butcher & The Carnabys, from 7pm, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
- Al's DJ with 80's, 90's music, from 7.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Moonshiners, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mighty Ocean, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Aftershock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Moonshiners, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Richie Langford, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Eat to the Beat Food & Music Festival, Mitch King / The Fergies / Drop Legs / Peach Fur / The Bonnie Doons, 12-8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
Coming Soon
- June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 14: CVAS Music Concert, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.