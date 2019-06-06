Menu
GET DOWN: Kayso Grande are performing tonight at the Pacific Hotel.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: What's on this week

6th Jun 2019 4:57 PM

Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, new start time 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Gavin Doniger, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Confusion in Colour, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

Friday

  • Just Friends, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Siren, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Lisa Hunt, from 8pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Ino Pio, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Drive Ins, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Mckenzie Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mal Eastick, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Sebastiaan Scholtens, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Superlove, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Piper Butcher & The Carnabys, from 7pm, 5 Mile Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Al's DJ with 80's, 90's music, from 7.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Moonshiners, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mighty Ocean, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Aftershock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Moonshiners, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Richie Langford, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Eat to the Beat Food & Music Festival, Mitch King / The Fergies / Drop Legs / Peach Fur / The Bonnie Doons, 12-8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 14: CVAS Music Concert, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
