GIG GUIDE: What's on this weekend
Friday
No Drahma - Tyrone Drahm, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Peter Powers - Naughty Naughty Hypnotist, $35pp, from 8pm, Grafton District Services Club.
2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
Josh Lee Hamilton Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Vanessa Lea & The Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Pink Tribute Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Salt & Steel, from 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
Yolan, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
Triple Threat Glow Party feat. Brisbane DJ Whitty, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Nicole Brophy, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
Sabotage, 8.30pm-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
Nicole Brophy, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tangle, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
Mick Bateman, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Boukabou, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Teams Against Humanity fundraiser, from 6.30pm, tickets are $12.50pp for teams of 4, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Sunday
Stevie Rae, Noon-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
Drummer not Included, 3pm-6pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
Carley & Roo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
July 6: The Funk Thieves, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
July 7: The Lions Den Walk Like a Man Show, 7.30-10pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
July 8: DJ Bisho, 6pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
July 20: Ulo, 8-11.30pm, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.