GIG GUIDE: Where the music is playing this weekend

Thursday
- Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- The Stained Daisies + Gardens, Tug and Jo Vertigo, Great Northern Hotel, South Grafton.
- Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
- Anna & Jed, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Peter Van Der Steen, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Wrecks Live, 6.30pm till late, Hotel 5, South Grafton.
- Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Hemingway, Pacifc Hotel Yamba.
- Gunshy, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Aftershock of Australian Rock, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Tangle, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Connecting Souls, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Tripple Threat DJs - Too Cool For School, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Powerhouse, from 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Salt & Steel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Two Way Street, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mescalito Blues Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Clueless the Party Duo, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Scott Buckley, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Mescalito Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Coming Soon
February 24: The Steele Syndicate, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
March 2-11: An Inspector Calls, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
March 3: Fiona Boyes, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
March 3: Baby Boomers Comedy & Music Show, Yamba Golf Club.
March 11: Blues Brews & Barbecues featuring Mal Eastick, Phil Emmanuel, Minnie Marks, Grafton Racecourse.
March 13: Nick Parnell, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.
March 16-17: Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
March 17: Angry Anderson's (former frontman of Rose Tattoo) Blood Sweat and Beers, Grafton District Services Club.