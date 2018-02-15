Menu
GIG GUIDE: Where the music is playing this weekend

Clarence duo Anna and Jed will play both ends of the Valley this weekend. Catch them tonight at Yamba's Pacific Hotel and Grafton's Clocktower Hotel on Friday night.
Thursday

  • Anna & Jed, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • The Stained Daisies + Gardens, Tug and Jo Vertigo, Great Northern Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Croozin Broadway, 6pm, Entrees Restaurant, Grafton Gallery.
  • Anna & Jed, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Peter Van Der Steen, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Wrecks Live, 6.30pm till late, Hotel 5, South Grafton.
  • Deluxe Suite, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hemingway, Pacifc Hotel Yamba.
  • Gunshy, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Aftershock of Australian Rock, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tangle, 8pm, The Boardwalk Bar, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Connecting Souls, 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Tripple Threat DJs - Too Cool For School, 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Powerhouse, from 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Salt & Steel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Two Way Street, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mescalito Blues Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Clueless the Party Duo, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Scott Buckley, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Mescalito Duo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Coming Soon

February 24: The Steele Syndicate, Pacific Hotel Yamba.

March 2-11: An Inspector Calls, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.

March 3: Fiona Boyes, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.

March 3: Baby Boomers Comedy & Music Show, Yamba Golf Club.

March 11: Blues Brews & Barbecues featuring Mal Eastick, Phil Emmanuel, Minnie Marks, Grafton Racecourse.

March 13: Nick Parnell, Clarence Valley Conservatorium Grafton.

March 16-17: Adam Eckersley & Brooke McClymont The Highway Sky Tour, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.

March 17: Angry Anderson's (former frontman of Rose Tattoo) Blood Sweat and Beers, Grafton District Services Club.

