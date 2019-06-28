Menu
CARNIVAL TIME: Clarence band The Family Tree and Lazy Sundays will have your post-track celebrations covered when they perform at Grafton's Clocktower Hotel on Sunday after Westlawn Race Day, the first meeting of the 2019 July Racing Carnival.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing around the Clarence this week

28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

Friday

  • Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & Dolla Bill, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Brad Marks, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Mal Eastick, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Crinkle & Boog, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Jackson Dunn, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Stars of Clarence, from 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Vanessa Lea & Road-Train, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Pink vs Gaga Free Show, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Big River Blues, from 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Scott Day-Vee, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Tripple Threat DJs - DJ Stainz, Rjay & special guests, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Nicole Brophy, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Katie Brook, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • OccaRock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday (Westlawn Race Day)

  • The Family Tree & Lazy Days, from 6pm, (open for dinner after Westlawn Race Day), Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Ruperts, from noon, Harwood Hotel.
  • Ryan Martin, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am and Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • A Taste of Ireland, from 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.
  • July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
  • July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
