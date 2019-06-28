Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing around the Clarence this week
Friday
- Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & Dolla Bill, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Brad Marks, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Mal Eastick, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Crinkle & Boog, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Jackson Dunn, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Stars of Clarence, from 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Vanessa Lea & Road-Train, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Pink vs Gaga Free Show, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Big River Blues, from 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Scott Day-Vee, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Tripple Threat DJs - DJ Stainz, Rjay & special guests, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Nicole Brophy, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sex Wax DJs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Katie Brook, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- OccaRock, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday (Westlawn Race Day)
- The Family Tree & Lazy Days, from 6pm, (open for dinner after Westlawn Race Day), Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- The Ruperts, from noon, Harwood Hotel.
- Ryan Martin, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Chamber Music Festival (see page opposite), Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am and Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- A Taste of Ireland, from 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
Coming Soon
- July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.
- July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
- July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.