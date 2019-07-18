Menu
The Robertson Brothers meet the Everly Brothers.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing around the Clarence

18th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
Tonight

  • Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, starting at 6.30 pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Innquizitive Trivia, from 7.30pm, main bar area, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Richie Williams, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Nathan Beard, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Kids Disco, from 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Byron Lighthouse Band, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Flipside Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Marshall OKell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Empire, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Pink Zinc Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Katie Brooke @ Boardwalk Bar, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Wordplay Duo, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Dennis Wilson Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Car Ramrod from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Redmen Ruck N' Ball 2019, from 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Jatz Cracker at The Jaca, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Benji + The SSS, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Robertson Brothers - 60's Variety Show, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Steve Bennett, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Dean Doyle & Sophistication @ Auditorium, tickets $20 doors open 7pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Dirty Channel Duo, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Festive Spirit, from 1.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • Monthly Hit of Country ft Wayne Horsburgh, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Greg Groovy, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Benji Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming soon

  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 26: Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • July 27: Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 23: Barnes Storm Live, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • August 30: Ryan Martin Duo, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
