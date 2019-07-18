GIG GUIDE: Who's playing around the Clarence
Tonight
- Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, starting at 6.30 pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Innquizitive Trivia, from 7.30pm, main bar area, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Richie Williams, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Nathan Beard, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Stunned Mullets, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Kids Disco, from 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Byron Lighthouse Band, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Flipside Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Marshall OKell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Empire, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Pink Zinc Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Katie Brooke @ Boardwalk Bar, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Wordplay Duo, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Dennis Wilson Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Car Ramrod from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Festive Spirit, from 7pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Redmen Ruck N' Ball 2019, from 6.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Jatz Cracker at The Jaca, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Benji + The SSS, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Robertson Brothers - 60's Variety Show, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Steve Bennett, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Dean Doyle & Sophistication @ Auditorium, tickets $20 doors open 7pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Dirty Channel Duo, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Festive Spirit, from 1.30pm, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- Monthly Hit of Country ft Wayne Horsburgh, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Greg Groovy, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Benji Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming soon
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 26: Mal Eastick & Andrew Hegedus, Grafton District Services Club, Grafton.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- July 27: Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 23: Barnes Storm Live, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- August 30: Ryan Martin Duo, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.