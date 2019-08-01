Menu
VOICE OF A NATION: Catch Dami Im at the Saraton Theatre on Saturday night.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence this week

1st Aug 2019

Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Owen Shannon, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Howie Bros, 11am & 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Rhythm Cats, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Quickfix, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Chill Factor, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The VV's, from 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Brett Hitchcock, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Wayward Suns, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dami Im, from 8pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Rumours - Fleetwood Mac Experience, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Bourbon & Ink Duo, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Georgia Cummings, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Guy Kachel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 9: Nothing Personal, The Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • August 11: Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 17: Shannon Noll, Maclean Bowls Club.
  • August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 23: Barnes Storm Live, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • August 30: Ryan Martin Duo, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
