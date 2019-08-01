Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence this week
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Scott Day Vee, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Owen Shannon, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Howie Bros, 11am & 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Rhythm Cats, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Du East, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Quickfix, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Chill Factor, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The VV's, from 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Brett Hitchcock, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Wayward Suns, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dami Im, from 8pm, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Rumours - Fleetwood Mac Experience, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- DJ Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Bourbon & Ink Duo, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Georgia Cummings, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Guy Kachel, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- August 9: Nothing Personal, The Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- August 11: Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 17: Shannon Noll, Maclean Bowls Club.
- August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 23: Barnes Storm Live, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- August 29: Kenny Broberg, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- August 30: Ryan Martin Duo, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.