GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence Valley
Tonight
- Raw Muscle, from 8pm, Tickets from $30, Grafton District Services Club.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Column 8 Jazz, from 6.30pm, Free, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & DJ Rjay from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Country Superstars, from 8pm, Tickets $25, Grafton District Services Club.
- Human Error, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
- The Bad Sneakers, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Wharves, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Tangle, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Yhan Leal, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Free The Genie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Fanny Lumsden and The Thrillseekers, South Grafton High School Hall.
- Sirens, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Yhan Leal, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Sunday
- Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Doug Savage, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- The Popular Mechanicals, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
Coming Soon
- May 23: Fiona O'Loughlin, Yamba Bowling Club.
- May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
- May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- May 26: Tomi Gray, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 2: Ladies Night featuring Christopher Atkins, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 7: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.