OUT OF THE BOTTLE: Australian electronic duo Free the Genie will be performing at Yamba Shores Tavern on Friday night.
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence Valley

16th May 2019 11:00 AM
Tonight

  • Raw Muscle, from 8pm, Tickets from $30, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Column 8 Jazz, from 6.30pm, Free, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti & DJ Rjay from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Country Superstars, from 8pm, Tickets $25, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Human Error, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • The Bad Sneakers, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Wharves, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Tangle, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Yhan Leal, 8pm, Free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • The Stunned Mullets, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Free The Genie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Andrew Hegedus, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Fanny Lumsden and The Thrillseekers, South Grafton High School Hall.
  • Sirens, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Dyer Maker, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Yhan Leal, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Grafton District Services Country Music Club, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Doug Savage, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ben Camden, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • The Popular Mechanicals, from 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Open Mic, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • May 23: Fiona O'Loughlin, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • May 24: Caitlyn Shadbolt and Melanie Dyer, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • May 26: Magpie Diaries + Then Jolene, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • May 26: Tomi Gray, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • May 30: Lee Kernaghan, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 2: Ladies Night featuring Christopher Atkins, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 7: Kayso Grande, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • June 14: Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live - Back to San Quentin 50 Years On, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 14: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
