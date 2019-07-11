Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POST-CUP PARTY: Country music star Col Finley will be performing at the Jacaranda Hotel with Will Day tonight after Grafton Cup.
POST-CUP PARTY: Country music star Col Finley will be performing at the Jacaranda Hotel with Will Day tonight after Grafton Cup.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence

11th Jul 2019 12:00 PM

Tonight (Grafton Cup)

  • Ford Brothers, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Barnes Storm, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Col Finley & Will Day, from 7pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Jock Barnes Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Friday

  • Dennis Wilson, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Kailey Pallas Duo, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jock Barnes Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Doug Savage Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Mescalito Blues Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Vanessa Lea, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Darren Ray, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hekyl + Jive, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Secret Squirrel, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Pistol Whip, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday (Maclean Cup)

  • Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 27: Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Bernadette puts a smile on kids' dials

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: Bernadette puts a smile on kids' dials

    Feature Meet the Clarence Valley Business Excellence Awards people's choice finalists each day

    Post-cup celebrations, homage to Barnesy's work

    premium_icon Post-cup celebrations, homage to Barnesy's work

    Music Racegoers in for some hard rocking recovery after the Grafton Cup

    Dogs bring the heat for July carnival

    premium_icon Dogs bring the heat for July carnival

    Greyhounds Quick times run in feature finals

    'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    premium_icon 'Traumatised': Woman's evening destroyed in minutes

    News 'You feel paranoid, you feel traumatised and you feel abused'