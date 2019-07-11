Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Clarence
Tonight (Grafton Cup)
- Ford Brothers, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Barnes Storm, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Col Finley & Will Day, from 7pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Jock Barnes Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Friday
- Dennis Wilson, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Kailey Pallas Duo, Maclean Hotel.
- Jock Barnes Trio, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Doug Savage Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Mescalito Blues Duo, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Vanessa Lea, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Darren Ray, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Billy Gudgeon Band, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
- Hekyl + Jive, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday (Maclean Cup)
- Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 27: Dreams of Indigo, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- August 9: Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.