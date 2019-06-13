Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Valley this week
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Grafton High Senior Music Students, from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Jock Barnes Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Tommy Memphis, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- CVAS Senior Music Students, from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Tangle, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Jordan McRobbie, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
- Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Daniel Champagne + Maurice Amour, from 7pm, Pelican Playhouse,
- Grafton.
- The Funk Thieves, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Katie Brooke, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Fish Out of Water (US band Aust. Tour), from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Boukabou, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Mick & Marty, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Empire, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Maclean Cup Fashion
- Parade & High Tea, Entertainment with Roo & Carly, $30pp, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Lockout Band Live, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Bad Sneakers Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Chris Rose, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel,
- Grafton.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Tullara, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Laurel Laxxes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Coming soon
- June 22: Grace McDonald, Every Little Thing EP Launch, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
- June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- June 28: Stars of the Clarence, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 2: A Taste of Ireland, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services
- Club.
- July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.