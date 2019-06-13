Menu
LEFT: Tullara Connors plays at the Harwood Hotel from noon this Sunday.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing in the Valley this week

13th Jun 2019 12:00 PM

Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Grafton High Senior Music Students, from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Jock Barnes Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Ford Brothers, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tommy Memphis, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • CVAS Senior Music Students, from 6pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Tangle, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Big River Blues, from 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Jordan McRobbie, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Daniel Thompson's Johnny Cash Live, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Daniel Champagne + Maurice Amour, from 7pm, Pelican Playhouse,
  • Grafton.
  • The Funk Thieves, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Katie Brooke, 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Adam Brown, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Fish Out of Water (US band Aust. Tour), from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Boukabou, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Mick & Marty, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Empire, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Maclean Cup Fashion
  • Parade & High Tea, Entertainment with Roo & Carly, $30pp, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Richie Carter, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Lockout Band Live, from 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Bad Sneakers Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Chris Rose, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel,
  • Grafton.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Open Mic, from 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Tullara, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Laurel Laxxes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Coming soon

  • June 22: Grace McDonald, Every Little Thing EP Launch, The Naked Bean South Grafton.
  • June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • June 28: Stars of the Clarence, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 2: A Taste of Ireland, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services
  • Club.
  • July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
