RETURNING: Newcastle musician Jack Davey is back at the Village Green Hotel in Grafton this weekend.
Music

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

20th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
Tonight

  • Column 8 Jazz, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Owen Shannon + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Confusion in Colour + Special Guests, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Bad Sneakers, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Ino Pio, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Connecting Souls, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • The Stunned Mullets, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Car Ramrod, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Grace McDonald EP Launch, $10 entry, 7.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Wharves, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Jake Davey, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Amber Lawrence + Mike Carr, 3pm, Coutts Crossing Hall.
  • Sunday Lemonade, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • Drummer Not Included, from 1pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Luke Morris Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • June 28: Stars of the Clarence, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 28-30: 2019 Chamber Music Festival, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • June 28: Pink Gaga Tribute Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
  • June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 2: A Taste of Ireland, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.
  • July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
  • July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
