Music
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week
Tonight
- Column 8 Jazz, from 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Josh Lee Hamilton, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Owen Shannon + DJ Set, from 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Confusion in Colour + Special Guests, 6.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, from 7.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Bad Sneakers, from 7.30pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Ino Pio, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Ooz, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Who's Charlie, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Ford Brothers, from 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Connecting Souls, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- The Stunned Mullets, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Car Ramrod, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Grace McDonald EP Launch, $10 entry, 7.30pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Sabotage, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Wharves, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Dave & Di, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Jake Davey, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Sunday
- Amber Lawrence + Mike Carr, 3pm, Coutts Crossing Hall.
- Sunday Lemonade, from 12pm, Harwood Hotel.
- Drummer Not Included, from 1pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Luke Morris Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- June 27: Greg Grace, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- June 28: Stars of the Clarence, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 28-30: 2019 Chamber Music Festival, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- June 28: Pink Gaga Tribute Show, Village Green Hotel Grafton.
- June 29: Daryl James Band, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 2: A Taste of Ireland, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 5: Tania Kernaghan, Grafton District Services Club.
- July 5: Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- July 7: Justice Crew, Yamba Golf Club.
- July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.