Music
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Neal Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Grace McDonald, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Tania Kernaghan, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Kava Groove, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
- The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Lazy Sundays, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- The Jacks Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Tangle, Free entry, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Shelly Jones Band, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Who's Charlie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Two Way Street, from 6.15pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Charlie Fitter Band, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Arabesk, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Don't Tell Mama, 2 Course Dinner & Show $50, Yamba Golf Club.
- Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Benny Black, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Manoa, from noon, Harwood Hotel.
- Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vanessa Lea & Road Train, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Justice Crew, from 7.30pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Ramornie Calcutta, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
- Grafton Cup Calcutta, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
Coming Soon
- July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
- July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.