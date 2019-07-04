Menu
Country music royalty Tania Kernaghan will perform at the Grafton District Services Club on Friday night.
Music

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

4th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Musical Bingo with Marty, from 6.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Neal Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Grace McDonald, from 8pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tania Kernaghan, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Kava Groove, from 7pm, Harwood Hotel.
  • The Dennis Wilson Band, from 8pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Gurl, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Lazy Sundays, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Jacks Band, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Tangle, Free entry, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Shelly Jones Band, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Who's Charlie, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Karaoke, from 7.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Two Way Street, from 6.15pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Charlie Fitter Band, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Arabesk, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Rowland & Shekinah, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Don't Tell Mama, 2 Course Dinner & Show $50, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Vanessa Lea & Roadtrain, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Benny Black, from 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Manoa, from noon, Harwood Hotel.
  • Roo & Carly, from 3pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sali Bracewell, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea & Road Train, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Justice Crew, from 7.30pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am & Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Ramornie Calcutta, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
  • Grafton Cup Calcutta, from 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.

Coming Soon

  • July 18-20 and 26-28: Festive Spirit, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
  • July 20: The Robertson Brothers, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • July 26: Smoke + Rain, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: The Starktones, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 27: Soweto Gospel Choir, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • August 3: Dami Im, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.

