SWEET SOUNDS: Catch Tahlia Matheson at the Pacific Hotel on Sunday.
Whats On

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week

Kathryn Lewis
by
8th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
WHO'S playing this week:

Tonight

  • Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
  • Matty Rogers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Quiz Express, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Friday

  • Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti - DJ Rjay - Dollabill and & Guests, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Pistol Whip, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Kieran Wicks, Maclean Hotel.
  • Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Matt Devitt Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Nothing Personal, 7.30pm, Champagne opening night, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • The Buggy Brothers, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Mal Eastick, from 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Glenn Massey, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Siren, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Drive Ins, from 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Al's DJ with '80s '90s music, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
  • Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Vanessa Lea & the Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Nothing Personal, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Richie Williams, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Clueless, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Monthly Hit of Country ft Kiara Rodrigues, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Nothing Personal, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
  • Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am and Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 17: Shannon Noll, Maclean Bowls Club.
  • August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • September 7: Adam Harvey, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.
  • September 14: KISS invades Grafton, Grafton District Services Club.
  • September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
  • September 29: Yamba Street Food and Beer Festival, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
entertainment gig guide what's on
Grafton Daily Examiner

