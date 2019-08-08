Whats On
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing this week
WHO'S playing this week:
Tonight
- Fun Trivia Night, from 7pm, Grafton Golf Club, South Grafton.
- Matty Rogers, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Quiz Express, from 6.30pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
Friday
- Clocky Fridays with DJ Reti - DJ Rjay - Dollabill and & Guests, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, from 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Kieran Wicks, Maclean Hotel.
- Seven Pecs, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Matt Devitt Band, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Nothing Personal, 7.30pm, Champagne opening night, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- The Buggy Brothers, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Mal Eastick, from 8pm, free entry, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Glenn Massey, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Siren, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Saturday
- Drive Ins, from 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Al's DJ with '80s '90s music, from 8pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Karaoke, Maclean Hotel.
- Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Vanessa Lea & the Roadtrain, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Nothing Personal, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Richie Williams, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Clueless, from 8pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Monthly Hit of Country ft Kiara Rodrigues, from 1pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Maclean Music Club, 1-5pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Tahlia Matheson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Nothing Personal, 2pm, Pelican Playhouse, Grafton.
- Sunday Live Music Cruise, departs Yamba at 11am and Iluka at 11.45am, Clarence River Ferries.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 6.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- August 17: Lucky Starr and Rodney Vincent, Yamba Bowling Club.
- August 17: Rebecca O'Connor as Tina Turner, Grafton District Services Club.
- August 17: Shannon Noll, Maclean Bowls Club.
- August 18: Fiona Boyes, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- August 23: Killer Queen, Yamba Bowling Club.
- September 7: Adam Harvey, Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.
- September 14: KISS invades Grafton, Grafton District Services Club.
- September 27: Ensemble Q, Clarence Valley Conservatorium, Grafton.
- September 29: Yamba Street Food and Beer Festival, Yamba Golf and Country Club.