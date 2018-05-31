News
GIG GUIDE: Who's playing when and where
Tonight
- Eric Bogle, Maclean Services Club.
- Josh Lee Hamilton Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Friday
- Hard Drive, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
- Just Friends, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- DJ Jayden Reti, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Richie Williams, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Anna & Jed, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- Rob Norsworthy - Cobweb Collection, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
- Bourbon & Ink, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
- Ambrosia, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
Saturday
- Milly and Tash Bittersweet album launch, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- Money Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Matt Devitt Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- The Stunned Mullets, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Stevie Rae, noon-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- Open Mic, 2.30-5.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Dom Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
Tuesday
- Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
Wednesday
- Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.
Coming Soon
- June 7: Blowing Fuses, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- June 8: Mighty Ocean, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- June 9: Jason Owen - Songs of John Denver, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 16: The Two Kings Elvis and Orbison, Yamba Golf Club.
- June 17: Celtic Illusion, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 17: Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
- June 21: Stu The Saxman, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
- June 30: Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
- June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.