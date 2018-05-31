Menu
ENTERTAINER: Don't miss legendary singer/songwriter Eric Bogle tonight at the Maclean Services Club.
News

GIG GUIDE: Who's playing when and where

by Lesley Apps
31st May 2018 12:30 PM
Tonight

  • Eric Bogle, Maclean Services Club.
  • Josh Lee Hamilton Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Hard Drive, 8.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Just Friends, 7.30-10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • DJ Jayden Reti, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Richie Williams, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Lazy Sunday Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Hekyl & Jive, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • Anna & Jed, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Rob Norsworthy - Cobweb Collection, from 7pm, Yamba Golf Club.
  • Bourbon & Ink, from 9pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Ambrosia, from 6.30pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.

Saturday

  • Milly and Tash Bittersweet album launch, 7pm, The Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • Money Shot, 8.30-11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Matt Devitt Duo, from 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • Karaoke, from 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
  • The Stunned Mullets, from 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Sunday

  • Stevie Rae, noon-2pm, Entrees, Grafton Regional Gallery.
  • Open Mic, 2.30-5.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Dom Solo, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Tuesday

  • Clocky Trivia, 7pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.

Wednesday

  • Trivia, 7pm, Roches Hotel Grafton.

Coming Soon

  • June 7: Blowing Fuses, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • June 8: Mighty Ocean, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • June 9: Jason Owen - Songs of John Denver, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 16: The Two Kings Elvis and Orbison, Yamba Golf Club.
  • June 17: Celtic Illusion, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 17: Perch Creek, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
  • June 21: Stu The Saxman, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • June 24: Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
  • June 29: Peter Powers hypnotist, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 30: Ay Pachanga, Grafton District Services Club.
  • June 30: Sofiella & The Handsome Husbands, Naked Bean, South Grafton.
  • June 30: Daniel Champagne, Pelican Playhouse South Grafton.
