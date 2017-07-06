23°
GIG GUIDE: Your Clarence Valley live music setlist

6th Jul 2017 12:30 PM
The very popular Benny Black will be performing at the Clocktower Hotel after the South Grafton Cup on Sunday.
Tonight

  • Grace McDonald, 7.30pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Neil Anderson, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Friday

  • Sydney-based Mick Daley and the Rest 7pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
  • S&J Duo, 7.15pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
  • Just Friends, 7.30pm - 10.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
  • Money Shot, 8.30pm - 11.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
  • Damo & Dylan, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Sexwax DJ's, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Thorazoo, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
  • Flipside, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • Vanessa Lea & Road Train, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • ULO, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • Friday Night Live DJ, Yamba Shores Tavern.

Saturday

  • Karaoke, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
  • Hekyl & Jive, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • Matt Devitt Duo, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
  • The Super Love, Yamba Shores Tavern.
  • Who's Charlie, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.

Sunday

  • Benny Black Band & DJ Set, 6pm, Clocktower Hotel, Grafton.
  • Maclean Music Club, 1pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
  • Cam Kettle, 2pm, Yamba Golf & Country Club.
  • As Of Sky, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.

Coming soon

  • July 13 (Grafton Cup): Eric Grothe & the Gurus, Grafton District Services Club.
  • July 16: DAAS: Doug Anthony All-Stars, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • July 17: Nocturnal Tapes DJ Set, Pacific Hotel Yamba.
  • July 22: Acca Dacca (tribute show), Grafton District Services Club.
  • July 22: The Rat Pack Show and Dinner, Yamba Bowling Club.
  • July 23: Rick Fitzpatrick, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • July 27: Yhan Leal, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 3: Kieran Wicks, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 4: Cirque Africa, Saraton Theatre, Grafton.
  • August 4: The Bean Project, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
  • August 17: Travellin' Still - The Music of Slim Dusty (tribute show), Grafton District Services Club.
  • August 18: Beccy Cole & Adam Harvey: The Great Country Songbook Vol II, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
