GIINAGAY JINGGIWAHLA: Gap hardly closing

Maclean High students perform for the camera in the making of their music video for song Yaegl Birriimba Desert Pea Media

IN 2008, after government reports found that Aboriginal Australians remained severely disadvantaged across a range of areas, the Coalition of Australian Governments (COAG) implemented a strategy known as Closing the Gap.

The purpose of this strategy is to ensure that Aboriginal people attain the same equality of life as their fellow Australians by 2030.

The strategy focuses on key areas, including health (improving the mortality rates amongst infants, increasing life expectancy of Aboriginal people and reducing preventable diseases), early childhood education, general education and employment.

Aboriginal people unfortunately are severely disadvantaged in all of these areas.

Life expectancy for Aboriginal people is at least 10 years less than for non-Aboriginal people and the Aboriginal infant mortality rate is twice the rate for babies born to other Australians.

Aboriginal people also suffer from higher rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and kidney disease.

While in the area of education, the majority of Aboriginal students were not completing Year 12 and their academic achievements were well below those of other Australians.

Unfortunately, a recent report by Oxfam has found that after 10 years, although there has been improvements, the strategy has not met targets that were due in 2018.

Further, the strategy was not on track to meet most future targets.

These 2018 targets are: halve the gap in literacy and numeracy levels; close the gap in school attendance; halve the gap in employment; and halve the gap in infant mortality rates.

The only target of the strategy that Oxfam is confident will be adequately addressed is in education, specifically the rates of Aboriginal students completing Year 12.

By 2020, it is intended the gap between indigenous Australians and non-indigenous Australians aged 20-24 in attaining Year 12 or equivalent, will be halved.

Oxfam places the blame on government for the inadequate progress on the strategy.

The Federal Government's extensive funding cuts to the Aboriginal Affairs portfolio in 2014, resulting in cuts to services, and their ever-changing policies and administrative arrangements have negatively impacted on progress.

However, the report did acknowledge the work of community-based Aboriginal Medical Services, stating "Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community controlled health services continue to account for much of the gains made in health equality.

Similarly, the small but growing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health workforce continues to improve access and approaches to addressing first people's health.”

As a consequence of these less-than-expected results, Oxfam has recommended a reset of the strategy and a focus on what needs to be changed for the strategy to meet its aims.

On a local level, to highlight the Closing the Gap Strategy, among Aboriginal communities, particularly young people, an event is being planned in Maclean, on April 4, 2019.

This event has been initiated by Nungera Co-op and supported by Bulgar Ngaru Aboriginal Medical Service, Clarence Valley Aboriginal Healing Centre and Clarence Valley Council.

It is intended that a number of organisations, particularly in the health, early childhood education, general education and training and employment areas, will be invited to assist in planning and take part in this event.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello” in our First Nation's languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our First Nations areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr