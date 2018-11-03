GIINAGAY JINGGIWAHLA: Gurehlgam a hub of hectic activity

HELLO everyone. This week's column focuses on what is happening at Gurehlgam Corporation - my workplace.

It has been an eventful year for us all at Gurehlgam, and it's becoming even more hectic, with many projects either just starting, or in the planning stage.

Because it's Jacaranda, I will start with how our organisation is involved in the festival this year. Every year, as part of Jacaranda, Grafton Floral Art Society decorates Grafton Anglican Cathedral Church. This year the ladies from the society invited us to take part in decorating the cathedral with the theme the Clarence River.

Dawn Brown and Tara Healey, two of our local talented young Aboriginal artists are retelling through floral design, the Bundjalung dreamtime story, of how Dirrangun created the Clarence River and its valley.

The floral display opens today so please take the opportunity to come down to the cathedral on the corner of Duke and Victoria streets to check it out.

We are also very excited to take part in the Jacaranda Procession on Saturday night, for the first time. Our Healing Centre Social Club has been very busy preparing for our float, which will feature our service delivery (Homeless Service, Healing Centre, Youth Empowerment Program and Yarrawarra Cultural Centre) as well as other services in our complex including On Track Community Programs and NSW/ACT Aboriginal Legal Service.

Also happening this week is the return to Grafton, of the Indigenous Digital Excellence (IDX) program, with a workshop being held over two days (yesterday and today). The IDX program is run by the National Centre for Indigenous Excellence, in Sydney, with support from Telstra. The IDX program aims to bring traditional knowledge held by Elders to the awareness of our youth, through modern technology, such as drones, robots and virtual reality equipment.

Another very exciting endeavour that we are involved in, is the Yaegl Elders Portrait Project. Photographer Brian Corlis, after visiting New Zealand and viewing an exhibition of portraits featuring Maori Elders, was inspired to approach Yaegl Elder Lenore Parker and offer to create photographic portraits of the Yaegl Elders. We are 'helping Brian, Lenore and the Elders to develop this project. The end result will be an A3 book which will contain individual portraits of the Elders along with their story, and an exhibition held locally displaying the portraits.

At the end of next month I will be off to Sydney to attend the Healing Our Spirit Worldwide Indigenous Gathering. As its website states: "The Eighth Gathering in Sydney in 2018 brings together indigenous peoples from around the world to gather and celebrate the power of our knowledge and our wisdom, to share our stories with pride and purpose and to harness the spirit within and around us.”

I will be accompanied to the gathering by Lenore Parker who has been a tireless advocate for healing in our local Aboriginal communities. This will be an amazing opportunity for both myself personally and the healing centre, as I will be giving a 20-minute presentation on its development.

The final activity I will mention today is for all those people interested in bush tucker. Kim Healey from Yarrawarra Bush Tucker Café will hold a series of four culinary workshops where mouth-watering cuisine will be created, using bush tucker ingredients fresh from our beautiful healing garden. The program will start on Monday, November 19, and run until Monday, December 10. The course fee is $100 and there is a limit of 10 people. So if you are interested in the workshops please book your spot quickly to avoid disappointment. Contact Kim Healey on 66407105 or the Healing Centre on 66428103.

These are just some of the activities and programs we are involved in or developing. I will continue to keep readers up to date on what is happening at Gurehlgam.

So until next week, Happy Jacaranda!

Giinagay Jinggiwahla ("hello” in our First Nations' languages) is a weekly column written by the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley covering a variety of topics, opinions and events across our First Nations areas Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggirr.