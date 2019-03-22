GILBERT: So much needs fixing in the Clarence

SO MUCH needs fixing in the Clarence electorate.

The NSW budget is $5.5 billion in debt and growing because of our dwindling income due to the privatisation of our assets by the last two terms of the Liberal/Nationals in this state. The Nationals are a part of the $2.2 billion waste on Sydney stadiums.

In the meantime, in the Clarence our social housing stocks have dwindled. Emergency housing is a thing of the past. Affordable housing hardly exists. Labor will invest $200 million in social housing across the state.

Youth unemployment is a crime on our future society - at over 23 per cent in the Coffs Clarence region. Our young people must have hope and a job. We are introducing free TAFE for vocational courses, 70 per cent of vocational education funding to TAFE, more career advisors in schools to help set young people on the right path, and have employment targets for country areas in renewable energy and local employment in tendering processes for state projects.

Long-term policies for long-term outcomes.

The Clarence electorate is set to get $23 million for local roads. Local government has had the funding reduced and replaced by a dodgy political grants process by Liberal/National governments, state and federal. Even our libraries and conservatoriums are having a tough time. Labor will fix that.

I was thrilled we got $500,000 for Grafton's main street. This is a statewide project which will happen when Labor wins this election.

Schools are to be air-conditioned, old demountables replaced and more special education staff in our schools. Our teachers do an excellent job under difficult circumstances and I want education back up the top of priorities in this state.

The Daley Labor Government will introduce nurse-to-patient ratios and the nurses at Maclean and Grafton can't wait for it. Mental health is included in the ratio proposal and we all know just how urgent that is in the Clarence Valley. Our mental health resources are stretched beyond the limit. Across the state we are to get 1500 more paramedics. Illuka will get an ambulance station if the money is in the budget when we get in.

Grafton Hospital desperately needs replacing - the masterplan is there. I will fight for this to happen, not deliver a late, unfunded promise. I will work with my colleagues in parliament to get Grafton Hospital on top of the priority list.

I also want to be a part of the government which fixes our water management and environmental issues. We must protect the Clarence catchment from any polluting industries. The increase in funding for Landcare and Dunecare groups will make a lot of difference to the environmental outcomes for the river system.

Coffs Clarence police are to get 36 more police. The local police and the community will tell you how important this is.

I want the best life for my family in the Clarence. Country Labor will do that.