Gilbert to take up the fight to Gulaptis

TRENT Gilbert has been endorsed as the Country Labor candidate for Clarence in the 2019 state election and will once again run against sitting member National's MP, Chris Gulaptis.

Mr Gilbert stood for Labor in the 2015 election and gained an impressive 22.2% swing.

"I took it up to Chris Gulaptis in 2015 and will use that experience to campaign hard again,” Mr Gilbert said.

"I kept Chris Gulaptis on his toes and he acknowledged my strong campaign saying he found me to be a 'genuine young man with a great future'.

"Many of Mr Gulaptis' claims of delivering for Clarence only happened because of my strong advocacy during the campaign. It is easy for him to turn up to cut ribbons and hand out grant money, but how much of that is due to his advocacy?

"The announcement of the correctional facility at Tucabia, the commencement of construction of the second Grafton bridge, and funding for 24-hour policing at Casino, were the direct result of my strong campaign in 2015. Labor also supported the strong community campaign that led to the end of CSG mining in the electorate, which was a terrific outcome for our region.”

"Why is Mr Gulaptis in coalition with a government which is building multimillion-dollar stadiums in Sydney while services in regional electorates like Clarence continue to suffer?”

Mr Gilbert said he is optimistic Labor under Opposition Leader Luke Foley can win government from the Coalition.

"The Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been backflipping, failing to get infrastructure built on time and under budget, and once again focusing on Sydney and the large regionals. "Luke Foley understands the desperate need for improved health and education services in the regions, especially the TAFE system.”

"Clarence is a winnable seat, and I intend to do my best to win the seat for Labor.”