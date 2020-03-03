Gillespie hails Heron as Ghosts lock in 2020 coaching staff

Darrin Heron has committed to another year with the ghosts.

The Grafton Ghosts have named familiar faces to lead their senior sides this year, but none more so than Clarence rugby league legend Darrin Heron.

The former Lower Clarence Magpies president will resume his place as coach of the ladies' league tag side, but he has also agreed to take the reins of the under-18s.

Ghosts president Gary Gillespie had nothing but praise for Heron along with the rest of the coaching staff for 2020.

"It's great to be able to lock in such a strong group of leaders," Gillespie said.

"I'm extremely happy and grateful to Darrin, who has really stepped up for us over the years. He is a great asset to the club and has shown what a true rugby league stalwart he is."

Heron has long had an involvement with the Magpies, but Gillespie was thankful for his service and the experience he added up river.

"He lives in Maclean and travels backwards and forwards. It's a huge commitment for him but he gives us everything," he said.

"You name it he's done it; president of Lower Clarence. lower grade player at the Penrith Panthers. He's one of those people who likes to see people play the game and have a go."

Heron will have the help of former under-18s coach Shaun Davison, Warwick Brown and league tag captain Elle Bowden-Betts for the respective roles.

As announced last year, Todd Cameron will lead the Ghosts first grade side while Keiren and Cameron Stewart take charge of the reserve grade squad.

Gillespie also announced the Ghosts season launch on April 17.

"Dave Trodden (NSWRL CEO) will be in attendance. It will give people a good chance to talk to him about the future or rugby league in regional areas," Gillespie said.

"He is also going to be bringing a couple of NSW State of Origin players with him."

Gillespie has developed a strong relationship with Trodden, after the NSWRL CEO flew into Grafton late last year to formally apologise for the collapse of a move to the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition but Gillespie said change was on the horizon.

"We had a two-hour meeting last year where he apologised and has discussed at length some possible changes in the area," he said.

"He has informed us there will be boundary changes for 2021 season for clubs and competition but those changes are yet to be fully confirmed."

With the season just around the corner, the Ghosts are edging closer to full fitness as they eye what could be one last Group 2 premiership in 2020.

Grafton Ghosts coaches for 2020 season:

First Grade- Todd Cameron

Reserve Grade- Kieren and Cameron Stewart

Under-18- Darrin Heron (assisted by Shaun Davison and Warwick Brown)

Ladies League Tag- Darrin Heron and Elle Bowden-Betts