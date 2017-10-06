Gillespie's Greens Tuf set to return to Bathurst

DREAM COME TRUE: Robert Gaeta, Gary Gillespie and Bob Cartmill and the replica 1984 Greens Tuf XE Falcon they're taking to Bathurst this weekend.

ABOUT two years ago, over a couple of beers, mates Gary Gillespie and Bob Cartmill decided they were going to make a replica V8 car from the heyday of the Bathurst 1000 and take it to the most iconic race in Australian motorsport.

It wasn't just going to be any replica though. It was going to be an exact copy of Dick Johnson's famous 1984 Greens Tuf XE Ford Falcon, the very car that took Johnson to his third Australian Touring Car Championship victory.

Now their dream has come true, with the car complete and ready to make the journey to the spiritual home of Australian motor racing.

The Greens Tuf XE Falcon is special to Mr Gillespie, and he has fond memories of the original car.

"I'd actually gone to Bathurst as a young fella with my uncle when that car raced in 1984," he said.

"I have been quite a few times since, but that's the one my eye was always on."

Now, 37 years later, Mr Gillespie will return with his uncle Pat, Bob and Robert Gaeta, who has helped with the interior of the project, to the race where it all started.

"Two years ago we thought of the idea of doing up an exact replica of Dick Johnson's 1984 XE Falcon, and we only got the car back on June 1 from the painters and from then to now we've built it from scratch," Mr Gillespie said.

"Cars are a passion of ours, and Fords especially, and we've just started from nothing with it and built it up.

"We went hunting for a car, found the car, then we had it stripped and painted and from the time we got it back we've done all the interior, motor and drive train, we've done it all ourselves."