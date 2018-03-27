Gillwinga reap the benefits of programs

IF THERE was any more proof needed of the success of the programs put in place at Gillwinga Public School, it was in their NAPLAN results for 2017.

Their Year 3 cohort showed significant growth across all NAPLAN testing areas, and relieving principal Trent Patterson said the results were a culmination of a number of programs put in place at the school by principal Phil Cavanagh over the past four years.

"There's our Early Action for Success, which is a Department of Education program where an instructional leader works with Kindergarten to Year 2 teachers and through that they do regular analysis of data, and then look at specific teaching to address the students' needs,” Mr Patterson said.

"It's tailored in the way the data is analysed to see where the students are with their reading, writing, numeracy levels and from there see what students need to revise or if they're ready to move on to new things.

"These results are proving the teaching methods work, and with the instructional leader working with teachers it's helping their teaching strategies as well and helps our teachers deliver teaching strategies that are best practice.”

Mr Patterson said Gillwinga's breakfast program, which has been running for the past four years, also has helped raise their NAPLAN results.

"It helps the kids when they come to school that they're fed because they're more attentive and less irritable, and willing to learn if they come to school with food in their belly,” he said.

"They can sit in class and concentrate and get on with learning, and it also caters to the social and emotional needs for the kids.”

Mr Patterson said now the challenge for Gillingwa Public School was to continue their good work to see improvements in their Year 5 results.

"The goal is to make these good results sustainable, so these achievemnts can continue right on through the years,” he said.