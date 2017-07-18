Sportsman Creek Bridge girder deliveries to disrupt traffic

Construction work on the new Sportsman Creek Bridge in Lawrence.

ROADS and Maritime Services are advising motorists of changed traffic conditions from Thursday with the delivery of girders for the construction of the new Sportsman Creek Bridge.

Thirty Super T Girders required for the new $27 million NSW Government funded Sportsmans Creek Bridge will be delivered under police escort from Coffs Harbour to Lawrence, and will arrive at the north and south of the project via Rogan Bridge Rd, Clarence Way, Summerland Way, Pringle Way and Lawrence Rd.

The deliveries will take place from 7am to 2pm between Thursday July 20 and Friday August 4, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised delays may be experienced because of the slow speed of the girder transportation.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while the deliveries are carried out.

