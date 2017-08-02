Girders long trip to Lawrence

Blue skies, clear water, and a massive girder appear over Rogans Bridge. The girders are being delivered for the new Sportsman Creek bridge at Lawrence.

IF you've been driving the back roads of the Clarence Valley and noticed some larger than usual traffic, it won't happen for much longer.

Thirty Super-T girders have been making their way to the new Sportsmans Creek bridge at Lawrence for the past week, and to get there they have to take a route that is longer than usual.

Usually made up of three trucks, the police-escorted convoy starts in Coffs Harbour, arrives in South Grafton early in the morning, takes a left turn down the Gwydir Hwy and turns right onto Rogans Bridge Rd.

A map showing the route of girders for the Sportsmans Creek Bridge. The north route is marked in blue, and the south route shown in red from Summerland Way. Adam Hourigan

Each takes the narrow river crossing at Rogans Bridge before turning right into Whiteman Creek Rd and right again onto the Clarence Way.

They then reach the junction of the Clarence Way and Summerland Way and this turn depends on which side of the bridge the girder is meant for.

For north girders, the trucks turn left and head north on the Summerland Way, turning right onto the Pringles Way and come in through the north side of Lawrence.

For south girders, the trucks turn right and head through Junction Hill and into Grafton, turning left onto North St and left again onto Lawrence Rd to arrive on the south side of the bridge.

The first of the girders was installed last week at the new $27 million 175m Sportsman Creek crossing.

The trucks won't be on the road much longer, with the deliveries expected to be finished by Friday.

The girder deliveries typically happen between 7am-2pm and drivers are advised to expect delays because of the low speed of the convoy.