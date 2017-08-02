21°
News

Girders long trip to Lawrence

2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Blue skies, clear water, and a massive girder appear over Rogans Bridge. The girders are being delivered for the new Sportsman Creek bridge at Lawrence.
Blue skies, clear water, and a massive girder appear over Rogans Bridge. The girders are being delivered for the new Sportsman Creek bridge at Lawrence. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you've been driving the back roads of the Clarence Valley and noticed some larger than usual traffic, it won't happen for much longer.

Thirty Super-T girders have been making their way to the new Sportsmans Creek bridge at Lawrence for the past week, and to get there they have to take a route that is longer than usual.

Usually made up of three trucks, the police-escorted convoy starts in Coffs Harbour, arrives in South Grafton early in the morning, takes a left turn down the Gwydir Hwy and turns right onto Rogans Bridge Rd.

A map showing the route of girders for the Sportsmans Creek Bridge. The north route is marked in blue, and the south route shown in red from Summerland Way.
A map showing the route of girders for the Sportsmans Creek Bridge. The north route is marked in blue, and the south route shown in red from Summerland Way. Adam Hourigan

Each takes the narrow river crossing at Rogans Bridge before turning right into Whiteman Creek Rd and right again onto the Clarence Way.

They then reach the junction of the Clarence Way and Summerland Way and this turn depends on which side of the bridge the girder is meant for.

For north girders, the trucks turn left and head north on the Summerland Way, turning right onto the Pringles Way and come in through the north side of Lawrence.

For south girders, the trucks turn right and head through Junction Hill and into Grafton, turning left onto North St and left again onto Lawrence Rd to arrive on the south side of the bridge.

The first of the girders was installed last week at the new $27 million 175m Sportsman Creek crossing.

The trucks won't be on the road much longer, with the deliveries expected to be finished by Friday.

The girder deliveries typically happen between 7am-2pm and drivers are advised to expect delays because of the low speed of the convoy.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Prosecutor says Triple Zero call came too late

Prosecutor says Triple Zero call came too late

A TRIPLE Zero call made by manslaughter accused Adrian Attwater has been described as a "panicked response" to the death of Clarence Valley woman Lynette Daley.

Clarence provider wins home care contract

Clarence Care + Support service manager Kerry Little, the Member for Page Kevin Hogan, Alison Leigh and Karen Waterhouse.

Service wins contract for home care to keep people in their homes.

Netballers floored by court damage

UPSET: Grafton Netball Association vice-president Brooke Burton looks over the damage done to the netball courts again over the past week.

Grafton association devastated at damage to newly resurfaced courts

Riverfront properties have biggest price tags in Valley

Most expensive houses for sale in the Clarence Valley right now: 38 Palm Terrace, Yamba

Most expensive homes for sale in the Clarence Valley right now

Local Partners

Museum needs help to preserve history

Hall work progressing well, but historic items need some cover

Smile, and the Clarence will smile with you

Carol Ordish and Maggie Cooper, 10, are keen to get the Clarence Valley smiling.

Pizza night a suggestion to make our Valley happier

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

IF you’ve been watching Channel 9 over the past few weeks, chances are you’ve seen ads announcing the small-screen return of beloved Aussie comedy Kath &...

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

Russell Crowe in a scene from the movie Romper Stomper.

CLASSIC Aussie film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter