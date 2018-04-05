Girders start trip across Clarence River for Harwood Bridge

The first of the girders to be installed on the south-side of the new Harwood Bridge is brought over by truck, closing the Pacific Highway.

THE Pacific Highway was closed intermittently last night as the first of the large girders to be placed on the south side of the new Harwood Bridge construction was brought across the river.

With both lanes closed, two large trucks pushed the 44-metre long girders across the bridge at around 5kph, and was placed in the southbound Yamba off-ramp lane to be placed on the bridge.

Girders come across Harwood Bridge: The Pacfiic Highway was closed as girders were brought across the old Harwood Bridge so they can be placed on the southside of the new river crossing

Weather permitting, girder will continue to be brought across the bridge at night time over the coming months, with delays of around 15-20 minutes expected each time one travels the bridge.

There are 144 girders in total being placed on the Harwood Bridge, the highest of which will sit 30 metres above the Clarence River.