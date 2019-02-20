Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident
Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident File
News

Girl, 10, dies after horror quad bike accident

20th Feb 2019 6:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 10-year-old girl died in hospital two days after a quad bike carrying her and three others tipped in the Illawarra region. The all-terrain vehicle was being driven by a 31-year-old woman, who police were told lost control and crashed into a fence at Marshall Mount, near Lake Illawarra just before 10.30am on Sunday.

Two 11-year-old girls were also riding at the time and received minor injuries.

The 10-year-old from Birrong was flown to the Sydney Children's Hospital, Randwick where she died yesterday.

The driver went to Wollongong Hospital where she underwent mandatory testing.
The Crash Investigation Unit was last night piecing together the events leading to the crash.

More Stories

death nsw quad bike accident

Top Stories

    NO LAUGHING MATTER: Pursuit lands nang chucker in jail

    premium_icon NO LAUGHING MATTER: Pursuit lands nang chucker in jail

    Crime A BRISBANE woman can now add a jail sentence to her colourful life story after she led police on a 100km chase along the Pacific Highway.

    Prevention better than treatment for skin cancer

    premium_icon Prevention better than treatment for skin cancer

    Health Dr Nick Cooper encourages Valley residents to get skin checked

    It's not always good to be left in stitches

    premium_icon It's not always good to be left in stitches

    Health Skin cancer is a risk to everyone who spends any time out in the sun

    Tony's real estate appeal strong after three decades

    premium_icon Tony's real estate appeal strong after three decades

    People and Places After 35 years, Campbell still sold on selling property