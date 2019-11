An 11-year-old was bitten by a snake and is in hospital in a critical condition.

AN ELEVEN-year-old girl is believed to be in critical condition after a potential snake bite.

Last night the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to the Lismore Base Hospital.

The medical team stabilised the girl for transport to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Her condition worsened and she was in need of specialist care.