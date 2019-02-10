Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.
Crime

Girl, 11, pulled to ground by stranger

by Antonia O’Flaherty
10th Feb 2019 8:01 AM

A YOUNG girl has reported being grabbed by a male stranger on a street in Brisbane's north.

The 11-year-old girl was walking along the Francis Road overpass at Lawnton about 3.20pm Saturday when police say the man grabbed her, without saying anything, and pulled her to the ground before running away.

Police believe the man ran to what detectives believe was a black Holden Captiva that was on Park Lane before fleeing the scene.

He is described as Caucasian with a shaved head, in his early 20s and has a proportionate build and was wearing a light blue t-shirt, running shoes and black shorts.

Police were still speaking with the girl at 6pm Saturday. She did not suffer any physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Detectives have urged anyone in the area at that time who may have seen something or has dashcam footage to contact police.

abduction child abuse editors picks

Top Stories

    A final walk across iconic bridge

    premium_icon A final walk across iconic bridge

    News This weekend is the final chance for residents to farewell the Sportsmans Creek Bridge

    PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    premium_icon PITCH WAR: Passion and pride on the line in annual Shield

    Cricket CLARENCE River keen to overturn three years of Lower dominance.

    Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    premium_icon Sombre Bobcats to reflect in trial

    Soccer CLUB will pay tribute to lifeblood in season kick-off.

    Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    premium_icon Banned gynaecologist may face charges

    Health Disgraced doctor referred to NSW Police and could face prosecution