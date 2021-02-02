Menu
Girl, 8, sexually assaulted in driveway: cops

by Evin Priest
2nd Feb 2021 11:42 AM

A man is facing court on Tuesday after being charged with sexual assaulting an eight-year-old girl as she played in the driveway of an apartment building.

In January, police received reports a 64-year-old man had indecently assaulted a young girl, who was known to him, outside an apartment complex in Casula in Sydney's southwest.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's child abuse and sex crimes squad began an investigation. Police then attended a home in Casula and arrested a 64-year-old man at 1.15pm on Monday.

The man was taken to Liverpool police station and charged with intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 years.

Police will allege the 64-year-old man sexually touched the girl while she played in the driveway of the apartment building. He was refused bail and will appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

The NSW Police child abuse and sex crimes squad is a team of detectives who investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault or serious physical abuse.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Originally published as Girl, 8, sexually assaulted in driveway: cops

