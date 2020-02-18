Girl, 9, allegedly raped after being dressed in ‘Playboy outfit’

A GOLD Coast mum put her nine-year-old daughter in a "Playboy outfit" and held her hands as multiple men sexually abused her, a court was told.

It has been alleged the multiple incidents happened almost every second day during a one-year period.

The mum, who cannot be named in order to protect the girl, pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to three counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child and deprivation of liberty.

Prosecutor Gary Churchill told the court the abuse happened between May 2014 and May 2015 while the girl's father was in custody.

Mr Churchill said the girl wrote a note to her psychologist who went to police.

"When I was in bed, mum used to come in with friends and touch me improperly (sic)," the court was told the note said.

Mr Churchill said the girl told police her mother and her friends "undress her and be naughty" and on "some occasions she would wake up in weird clothes".

The girl told police she also heard her mother asking the men for money, the court was told.

The girl was allegedly dressed in a “Playboy outfit with bunny ears”.

"She said when she woke up in her bed, she was wearing clothes, described like a Playboy outfit, with bunny ears and looked like a dress with frills which were black and white," he said.

Mr Churchill told the court of about three separate incidents in which the girl woke up in her bed to find she had been undressed, her hands were being held by her mother and a strange man was top of her.

He said the girl told police each of the men were different.

On one occasion the girl's mother gave her a drink which "tasted unique" and made her "woozy" before she fell asleep, the court was told.

The court was told in one instance the girl was tied to her bed and left there.

Mr Churchill told the court the incidents happened almost every other day during that year except when another family came to live with them for two short periods.

A jury previously found the mother guilty of the charges.

However, it was overturned on appeal and a second trial was ordered.

In an unusual move, the trial is taking place in front of a judge only.

The trial continues.