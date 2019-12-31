Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
A young boy is recovering in hospital while a girl continues to fight for life after two near drownings at Brisbane homes in the past 24 hours.
Health

Girl fights for life, boy stable after near drownings

by Isabella Magee
31st Dec 2019 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy is recovering in hospital as a girl continues to fight for life after two near-drownings in the past 24 hours.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he nearly drowned at a home in south Brisbane last night.

Emergency services treated him after he was pulled from water at a private residence in Runcorn at about 6.35pm.

He was transported in a stable condition to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident follows a young girl who is still fighting for her life after she nearly drowned at a private residence in Woodridge at 3.18pm yesterday.

Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and transported the girl to Queensland Children's Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

children critical drowining

Just In

    Just In

      Mum dies weeks after assault

      Mum dies weeks after assault
      • 31st Dec 2019 10:52 AM

      Top Stories

        Lawrence’s bridge bump to get a fix

        premium_icon Lawrence’s bridge bump to get a fix

        News Transports for NSW confirms road will be fixed shortly to address issues

        36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        premium_icon 36 POINTS GONE: Driver’s double demerit double shocker

        Crime Careless driver loses a whopping 36 demerit points.

        Uber’s arrival a concern says Grafton taxi driver

        premium_icon Uber’s arrival a concern says Grafton taxi driver

        News 'Competition is always good but in a market like this there's not a lot of sharing...

        Could you be an accidental dumper?

        premium_icon Could you be an accidental dumper?

        News Community urged to think before they donate to charity