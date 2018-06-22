Girl forced to sit for 13 hours to finish brussels sprouts

WE know that it's important to encourage our kids to eat their greens - but one father took it so far that he ended up in court for his extreme actions with his little girl.

The dad, from Quebec in Canada, was so determined that his eight-year-old daughter would eat every single one of her brussels sprout on her plate - that he wouldn't let her leave the table until she had done so.

A torturous 13 hours later, the youngster finally finished all of her greens - and is unlikely to ever be able to look at brussels sprout ever again, The Ottawa Citizen reported.

The distraught child, who was so cold from being forced to remain at the dinner table that she suffered from hypothermia, wasn't allowed to go to the bathroom or get changed into clean clothes after she was left with no choice but to soil herself.

Even when the girl eventually agreed to eat what was left on her plate - she immediately vomited it all back up again.

It was only then that her 42-year-old father allowed his daughter to have a shower and go to sleep.

But that wasn't the last she would see of the green vegetable - court documents said her father kept the last sprout on the plate for her to eat once she woke up.

Her father eventually pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful confinement to the January 2016 incident and was sentenced to four months to be served in the community.

He also must pay a $500 charitable donation and carry out community service work.

The man explained to his ex-partner, the girl's mother, via a chain of text messages, what occurred the next morning.

A junior college professor in special care counselling with a master's degree, the accused had no previous criminal record and had sought a conditional discharge.

Quebec Court Judge Jean-Francois Gosselin described the incident as "aberrant and disturbing".

