Offbeat

Girl group’s racy new video is ‘pure filth’

by Nick Bond
8th Feb 2020 9:01 AM

Noughties girl group The Pussycat Dolls have left nothing the imagination for the music video for their first single together in a decade.

The reunited girl band - Nicole Scherzinger, 41, Ashley Roberts, 38, Kimberly Wyatt, 37, Carmit Bachar, 45, and Jessica Sutta, 37 (former member Melody Thornton has not returned to the group) - just dropped the much-anticipated video for comeback single React.

It's … a lot:

The Pussycat Dolls are back.
The Pussycat Dolls are back.

 

React is their first single in a decade.
React is their first single in a decade.

 

Umm …
Umm …

Returning member Wyatt told Hunger magazine this week of their comeback, which involved a world tour: "I'm just so grateful that this is actually happening because it's been years in the making,"

"It feels powerful, it feels exciting, there's a real determination to battle our unfinished business and create the best work that we ever have."

 

The Dolls on the video shoot.
The Dolls on the video shoot.

It comes after the group first teased a snippet of React during their first performance together in a decade late last year. Scherzinger and co delivered a spectacular medley of their hits on the UK's X Factor season final in December, in a racy performance that was labelled "borderline porn" by some shocked viewers.

"Highly inappropriate content for this time of the evening. Pussycat Dolls look like they belong in a strip club, not for prime time family viewing," complained one viewer.

 

The group will tour Australia in April.
The group will tour Australia in April.

One viewer whinged that it was an "absolutely disgraceful spectacle", while another wrote: "Their excessively revealing and totally inappropriate 'outfits' and S&M style dance moves wouldn't have been out of place on an adult channel!"

Reaction to the video from the Pussycat Dolls' fanbase today seems to be less pearl-clutching:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Watch the video in full below:

 

The Pussycat Dolls will perform alongside fellow pop acts Steps, Jesse McCartney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Samantha Mumba and more at the So Pop festival, touring Australia nationally in April.

