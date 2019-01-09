Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Girl stuck in top loader washing machine taken to hospital

Tara Miko
by
9th Jan 2019 9:30 AM

A YOUNG girl rescued from a top loader washing machine was taken to hospital as a precaution last night.

Emergency services were called to the Foott St home in Roma about 8.50pm with reports the girl, 10, was stuck in the machine.

The girl had been freed when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived at the home, and she was being assessed by paramedics.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the girl was taken to Roma Hospital as a precaution, but suffered no obvious injuries.

editors picks queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services roma roma hospital washing machine
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    premium_icon 'Nangs' driver pleads guilty to police pursuit, drug driving

    Crime A QUEENSLAND woman has pleaded guilty to leading police on a pursuit while consuming nitrous oxide, and throwing the capsules at police vehicles

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    Golden Guitar winner's Speak Up Tour comes to Maclean

    News Katherine Outback Experience arrives to share Dolly's Dream

    WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    premium_icon WHAT A WHISTLE: Brushgrove lad beats nation's best

    Sport Ethan shows what it takes to be a champion dog trainer

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Dashcam of close call on 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Offbeat A rookie error on Grafton bridge.

    Local Partners