Girls getting their kicks out of new female focused program

HAVING A BALL: Katrina Aarts, Luka Ambrose, Katie Walker, Natasha Macneill band together in support of Northern NSW's new Kick-On for Women program. Northern NSW Football

FOOTBALL: Northern NSW Football have launched a modified football program to encourage women to get fit through a more social and accessible format of football called Kick-On for Women which will include a base in Junction Hill.

From October 21, Kick-On for Women will span 22 locations throughout metropolitan, regional and remote NSW.

The program was created after a $162,000 grant was provided through the Federal Government's Move It Aus Program.

On the North Coast, there will be two locations - Coffs Harbour and Clarence Valley's Junction Hill.

NNSWF CEO David Eland said the program was born from feedback from mothers, sisters and girlfriends in football who were interested in the sport but were not able to overcome the barriers of self-confidence and time commitments.

"By creating safe, comfortable and welcoming environments, women wanting to learn the basic skills of the game can do so in a supportive, judgement-free and social space,” he said.

To date, a pilot of the program in the Newcastle suburb of Garden Suburb has attracted 31 new participants and achieved a 68 per cent retention rate.

Leann Bartley, a participant in the pilot program said she was shy and found it difficult to enter large groups

"I was nervous walking into my first Kick-On session, I could kick a ball but didn't know anyone else there,” she said.

"By the end of the first session, I had made new friends, had a great time and had picked up some further football skills.”

Eland continued, Kick-On for Women is aimed for females over the age of 16 who are currently not active or have had a period away from organised physical activity and is deliberately aligned to Sport Australia's Find Your 30 campaign.

"The 45-minute sessions are often run on Monday evenings, to help women kick-start their week,” Eland said.

"They also run over an eight-week term, the shorter format designed to entice women who are time-poor due to family and work commitments to participate in the program.”