GIRLS LIGHT UP: Clarence ladies enjoying tackle competition

Lower Clarence Magpies star Emily Loy is tackled during the ladies 9's tackle competition in Ballina last weekend. Photo: Cudgen Hornets

RUGBY LEAGUE: As rugby league sides plan ahead for the 2020 season the ladies are getting stuck into the summer tackle 9’s competition.

With the South Grafton Rebels, and Grafton Ghosts taking on Group 2 and the Lower Clarence Magpies battling NRRRL opposition, the, fast-paced format is gaining momentum as the women’s game continues to grow.

Elle Bowden-Betts runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts. Photo: Amy Blanch

NRRRL chairman Mark Harrison said the opening weekend of the competition, now in its second year, was a “huge success.”

“It was great to see the team spirit among the clubs with a few players assisting other club to make up a few numbers,” Harrison said on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Facebook page.

“For many it was their first game of rugby league so it was fantastic to see you having a crack at something new.

“The best thing that I remember from today was to see you all enjoying yourselves and having fun.”

Magpies president John Elisaia is happy to see an outlet for girls looking to play tackle.

“It’s great. It has attracted a lot of girls that are interested in playing tackle.,” Elisaia said.

While the format is still young, Elisaia said it is going from strength to strength.

“Last year was the first time but it’s definitely growing a bit this year. There’s still a long way to go but the group’s done a good job in getting it sorted,” he said.

“It’s really just a matter of building on that. The Group 2 competition has been quite strong so hopefully we can be just as good if not better in the years to come.

“It creates another platform for girls to work their way towards the top level of the sport with the NRLW thriving at the moment.”

The ladies tackle competition will run through to mid December with finals to come.