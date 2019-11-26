Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lower Clarence Magpies star Emily Loy is tackled during the ladies 9's tackle competition in Ballina last weekend. Photo: Cudgen Hornets
Lower Clarence Magpies star Emily Loy is tackled during the ladies 9's tackle competition in Ballina last weekend. Photo: Cudgen Hornets
Rugby League

GIRLS LIGHT UP: Clarence ladies enjoying tackle competition

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
26th Nov 2019 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: As rugby league sides plan ahead for the 2020 season the ladies are getting stuck into the summer tackle 9’s competition.

With the South Grafton Rebels, and Grafton Ghosts taking on Group 2 and the Lower Clarence Magpies battling NRRRL opposition, the, fast-paced format is gaining momentum as the women’s game continues to grow.

Elle Bowden-Betts runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts. Photo: Amy Blanch
Elle Bowden-Betts runs the ball for the Grafton Ghosts. Photo: Amy Blanch

NRRRL chairman Mark Harrison said the opening weekend of the competition, now in its second year, was a “huge success.”

“It was great to see the team spirit among the clubs with a few players assisting other club to make up a few numbers,” Harrison said on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Facebook page.

“For many it was their first game of rugby league so it was fantastic to see you having a crack at something new.

“The best thing that I remember from today was to see you all enjoying yourselves and having fun.”

Magpies president John Elisaia is happy to see an outlet for girls looking to play tackle.

“It’s great. It has attracted a lot of girls that are interested in playing tackle.,” Elisaia said.

While the format is still young, Elisaia said it is going from strength to strength.

“Last year was the first time but it’s definitely growing a bit this year. There’s still a long way to go but the group’s done a good job in getting it sorted,” he said.

“It’s really just a matter of building on that. The Group 2 competition has been quite strong so hopefully we can be just as good if not better in the years to come.

“It creates another platform for girls to work their way towards the top level of the sport with the NRLW thriving at the moment.”

The ladies tackle competition will run through to mid December with finals to come.

clarence league grafton ghosts group 2 ladies tackle 9's lower clarence magpies nrrrl south grafton rebels
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

        News EMERGENCY WARNING: MYALL CREEK FIRE | Stay up to date on the latest bushfire information for November 26

        FREE WATER: Council unveils bushfire recovery plans

        premium_icon FREE WATER: Council unveils bushfire recovery plans

        News ‘This is the greatest natural disaster to ever knock on the Clarence Valley’s...

        Brahmans coach faces steroid possession charges

        premium_icon Brahmans coach faces steroid possession charges

        Crime The rugby league club would not confirm if the premiership-winning coach would...

        Grand donation from Grafton’s women golfers to hero fireys

        premium_icon Grand donation from Grafton’s women golfers to hero fireys

        News Grafton’s women golfers have our local fireys close to their hearts judging by the...