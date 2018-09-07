Girls' Night In planned to help cancer sufferer

TEAM SUPPORT: The team from Macleods Furniture Beds R Us Team are backing Vicki's Support Night Dinner.

WHEN A perfect stranger walked into Janita Cooper's workplace and spoke about her struggle with cancer, Mrs Cooper decided to do something to help and Vicki's Support Night Dinner was created.

The Girls' Night In will raise money to help Vicki Maddern who has oesophageal cancer.

"After 45 minutes I just thought I had known her forever and had that connection with her,” Mrs Cooper said.

The event will be held at the Jacaranda Hotel on Wednesday, September 19 and as well as the dinner will feature live entertainment, cocktails, raffles and a wishing well for donations.

There will also be a pamper table, jewellery, knitted knockers for breast cancer patients and show displays.

"It's a chance to have some fun with friends while supporting someone going through a tough time,” Janita said.

The Jacaranda Hotel and Macleods Furniture are the supporters of the night while Janita's sister Ned as helped organise the event.

Those who can't attend the event can still donate via the gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/5khzle0.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Jacaranda Hotel.