Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM SUPPORT: The team from Macleods Furniture Beds R Us Team are backing Vicki's Support Night Dinner.
TEAM SUPPORT: The team from Macleods Furniture Beds R Us Team are backing Vicki's Support Night Dinner.
News

Girls' Night In planned to help cancer sufferer

ebony stansfield
by
7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

WHEN A perfect stranger walked into Janita Cooper's workplace and spoke about her struggle with cancer, Mrs Cooper decided to do something to help and Vicki's Support Night Dinner was created.

The Girls' Night In will raise money to help Vicki Maddern who has oesophageal cancer.

"After 45 minutes I just thought I had known her forever and had that connection with her,” Mrs Cooper said.

The event will be held at the Jacaranda Hotel on Wednesday, September 19 and as well as the dinner will feature live entertainment, cocktails, raffles and a wishing well for donations.

There will also be a pamper table, jewellery, knitted knockers for breast cancer patients and show displays.

"It's a chance to have some fun with friends while supporting someone going through a tough time,” Janita said.

The Jacaranda Hotel and Macleods Furniture are the supporters of the night while Janita's sister Ned as helped organise the event.

Those who can't attend the event can still donate via the gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/5khzle0.

Tickets are $20 and are available at the Jacaranda Hotel.

jacaranda hotel janita cooper macleods furniture vicki maddern
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    premium_icon Security of payment reforms need to go further say subbies

    Politics A packet or reforms to ensure there is no repeat of the sub contractor payment chaos after the collapse of Ostwald Bros, has noted flaws in the proposal.

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    premium_icon WATCH: Modern hang gliding born on Clarence River

    News Hang gliding pioneer set to be internationally recognised tomorrow

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    Sports volunteer award named in honour of Holly Butcher

    News Are you Clarence Valley's inaugural Volunteer of the Year?

    FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

    FUNDRAISER: Get your wig on!

    News Braunstone Wigging Out Fundraiser to raise funds

    • 7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners