Girls ready to shine at Maclean Show

Jarrard Potter | 27th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SHOW TIME: Maclean Showgirl entrants Colbie Cameron, Nicole Cowlling, Taneal McConnell, Kylie Vickery and Georgia Everson gather with the show less than one week away.
SHOW TIME: Maclean Showgirl entrants Colbie Cameron, Nicole Cowlling, Taneal McConnell, Kylie Vickery and Georgia Everson gather with the show less than one week away. Contributed

WITH the Maclean Show less than one week away, both senior and junior showgirl entrants nervously await to hear who will be crowned this year's showgirls.

Kylie Vickery, Nicole Cowling and Taneal McConnell are in the running in the senior contest with Georgia Everson and Colbie Cameron in the junior category.

For Ms Vickery it is her first time in the pageant but revealed she had planned to enter last year before an unexpected situation arose.

"I actually had my wisdom teeth out this time last year so I couldn't really talk or do anything,” she said.

"I'm a really good friend with Kristi Lawrence, last year's showgirl, and she was a major encouragement, and it's something I've always wanted to do.”

Ms McConnell has been competing in horse riding events since she was a young girl and liked being involved in the agricultural aspects of the show.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this year's showgirl competition and I think it's a good thing to be involved in,” she said.

"My sister entered a couple of years ago and told me how fun it was so I decided to give it a try.”

Last year's Junior Showgirl winner Nicole Cowling said she was excited to be competing this year as a senior.

"I saw what last year's senior winner got to do and the opportunities to be involved in the show and that's what I want to be a part of,” she said.

The winners of the senior and junior competitions will be announced at the Maclean Show on Wednesday night.

