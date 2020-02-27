Girl’s snoring leads to sudden death

Girl, 7, dies one minute into surgery to remove her tonsils. Picture: GoFundMe

A healthy seven-year-old girl has died just one minute into a routine operation to have her tonsils out.

Paisley Cogsdill, from Greenwood, South Carolina, was having surgery on Friday when her heart stopped suddenly, The Sun reports.

Doctors desperately tried to revive her but tragically she couldn't be saved, CBS News reported.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out to determine her exact cause of death.

The schoolgirl was having the operation because she snored in her sleep.

Otherwise she was perfectly healthy, her relatives told CNN affiliate WHNS.

"Going into surgery, she had no fear," her grandmother Mary Beth Truelock told the broadcaster.

"She was smiling and happy. Nothing was wrong."

"You don't understand why these things happen but we know it was God's plan and that's the only thing that can get us through."

In her obituary, Paisley was described as having an attitude full of joy "in everything she did, from playing T-ball and softball to performing Hip-Hop dance routines and gymnastics programs with her friends".

A celebration of Paisley's life is due to take place this week.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family cover funeral expenses. So far more than $US39,000 ($A59,000) has been raised.

Tonsil surgery, known as a tonsillectomy, is one of the most common surgical procedures performed on children.

It is performed under a general anaesthetic and usually patients are able to leave the same day.

The operation is usually suggested for those who have recurrent episodes of tonsillitis or quinsy, an infection of the tonsils which can cause a severe sore throat, high temperature and difficulty swallowing.

Tonsils may need to be removed it they are swollen and cause snoring or make it harder to breathe or swallow, especially at night.

As with all surgery, however, it carries risks.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission