Schoolgirls seriously injured in Queenscliff explosion

Two teenage girls have been flown to The Alfred hospital with serious injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a resort on the Bellarine Peninsula. Generic picture

Two teenage girls have been flown to The Alfred hospital with serious injuries after a gas cylinder exploded at a resort on the Bellarine Peninsula. Generic picture

THREE teenage girls have suffered burns from a gas explosion during their school camp at a Queenscliff holiday park.

Two of the girls have been flown to The Alfred hospital in a serious condition - one with burns to her face.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the Big 4 Beacon Resort on the Bellarine Highway after the gas explosion about 8pm last night.

Paramedics and police at the scene. Picture: Alan Barber

A CFA spokeswoman said the fire was sparked by a small camp stove.

Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman Lina Hawi said paramedics treated three high school aged girls.

One girl suffered burns to her face and arms and was in a serious condition.

Another girl suffered burns to her chest and stomach. Both girls were flown by air ambulance to The Alfred hospital.

A third girl had superficial leg burns and was taken to Geelong University Hospital in a stable condition.

A Big4 Beacon Resort staff member said the children were on school camp.

Paramedics prepare to fly one of the girls to hospital. Picture: Alan Barber

Paramedics prepare to fly one of the girls to hospital. Picture: Alan Barber

He said the girls were trying to change a gas cylinder on a personal camping stove when it blew up.

He described the scene as "mayhem" and said exact circumstances were "a bit blurry".

A CFA spokeswoman confirmed two Queenscliff pumpers and a third unit from Ocean Grove were at the scene.

Queenscliff Fire Brigade posted a warning on its Facebook page for people to be careful around gas bottles.

"Tonight our brigade responded to a gas bottle explosion," the post said.

"We can not emphasise enough the importance in maintaining your gas bottles. With the warmer weather here more and more of us will be using the BBQ.

One of the two ambulance helicopters departs for The Alfred hospital. Picture: Alan Barber

"Please make sure your hoses are not damaged and are connected correctly. Please ensure gas bottles are treated with care. Please please please don't be complacent.

"Unfortunately there have been injuries suffered tonight and we wish those injured a speedy recovery".

Police were called to assist at the scene but said the fire was not treated as suspicious.