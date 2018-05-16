Young gun keeps Aussie team flying at Giro

Simon Yates has extended his lead at the Giro.

AUSSIE cycling team Mitchelton-Scott have seen their rider Simon Yates extend his overall lead in the Giro d'Italia as Matej Mohoric won stage 10 from Penne to Gualdo Tadino.

Yates picked up three more seconds on defending champion Tom Dumoulin by taking bonuses from the intermediate sprint, but saw teammate Esteban Chaves lose second place overall and drop out of the top 10 in a blow for his team.

Yates now leads by 41 seconds from Dutchman Dumoulin, with Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ in third at 46 seconds.

Australia's former pink Jersey holder Rohan Dennis is in seventh place, two minutes and 28 seconds behind Yates.

What was expected to be a quiet transition stage - over the longest distance of the entire Giro at 244km - turned into a frantic day of racing after Chaves was dropped on the category two climb which opened the day's racing.

With 90km left, Yates nipped ahead of Pinot to take the three bonus seconds from the intermediate sprint.

A series of attacks began late in the day with stage honours on the line, and as the tension increased Dumoulin was caught in a small crash, with the Team Sunweb man needing a bike change before chasing back on.

As the attacks petered out, Slovenian Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida stayed clear alongside AG2R La Mondiale's Nico Denz and had enough to hold off the German at the line, winning some 34 seconds ahead of the main bunch, led by Irish sprinter Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe.

Chris Froome finished safely in the pack and now sits two-and-a-half minutes off pink, though he moves up to 10th after Chaves' struggles.

The Stage 11 is another lumpy one, covering 156km from Assisi to Osimo.