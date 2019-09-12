Give a high five for the fireys

Maclean High School SRC students get behind Five for a Firefighter fundraiser to be held on Monday.

Maclean High School SRC students get behind Five for a Firefighter fundraiser to be held on Monday. Adam Hourigan

AFTER recent fires sent shockwaves through many communities, many were left wondering how they could repay volunteers that stood tall and protected our towns.

Maclean High School wants to give them five.

Starting as a brainwave between teacher librarian Belinda Cameron, careers advisor Danielle Fisher and SRC coordinator Danielle Hollis, they came up with the concept of "Five for a Firefighter", asking the school community and beyond to give up five dollars to contribute back to the rural fire services.

Enlisting the help of the school's student representative council, they will dedicate next Monday for the fundraiser.

"We do a lot of community work fundraising, and collection of money through our pastoral care groups in the morning," Ms Hollis said.

"So we thought we'd advertise the appeal through our publications, and ask the community to come and drop off a donation."

They are being joined by schools such as Maclean, Gulmarrad and Yamba Public, as well as businesses SPAR Maclean, Morans Service Centre, the Harwood Mill and Dunes Cafe in Yamba as collection points.

"You don't have to have a connection to the school, and you're not restricted to five dollars, but it's a good way to give back," Ms Hollis said.

Maclean High school captain Duncan Fisher had experienced the effects the fire had on family, with his dad called to both the Tenterfield fires down to the fires at Angourie, with only an hours rest.

"He got home, and an hour later he was out helping save a row of houses, and he said the smoke and wind was like nothing else," he said.

"I think it's a good idea for the community to get behind the idea and support them."

Teacher librarian Belinda Cameron said donations had already started to come in, and the fundraiser was a great way to connect students with the community.

"Teaching our students that they have the ability to bring their community together is incredibly important, at a time when we need problem solvers, at the local and global level," she said.

All money raised will be divided among local rural fire brigades.